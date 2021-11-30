Altoz, Inc. Awarded Sourcewell Contract

GREENBUSH, Minn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoz has been awarded a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract following a rigorous proposal process for contracts that meet or exceed local procurement requirements.

Altoz’s lineup of award-winning tracked mowers enable the operator to quickly and safely cut where other mowers cannot. Pictured here is the Altoz TSX 561 i stand-on mower.

Altoz is excited about the opportunities that this affords Altoz dealers, as well as members of Sourcewell.

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 65,000 organizations.

"We are excited about the opportunities that this affords not only Altoz dealers, but the members of Sourcewell who can benefit from Altoz outdoor power equipment, especially our industry exclusive tracked models. Tracked mowers offer the advantage of allowing the end user the ability to quickly and safely cut where other mowers cannot," said Karl Bjorkman, Sales and Marketing Director for Altoz.

Altoz tracked mowers appeal to those who maintain parks, trail systems, road right-of-ways and anywhere that slopes, technical terrain or water features make mowing challenging or time consuming with traditional equipment.

Learn more about Sourcewell and its contract with Altoz at sourcewell-mn.gov.

About Altoz

Based in Greenbush, Minnesota, Altoz is an outdoor power equipment company built by an experienced team of engineering specialists, turf-industry professionals and powersports industry leaders. Altoz is inspired by a passion for excellence in ZTR mowers and dedicated to lawn care enthusiasts who appreciate and expect the finest mowing experience. Find the latest Altoz innovations at Altoz.com.



