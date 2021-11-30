BorgWarner Joins Clean Energy Buyers Alliance (CEBA)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, has joined the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance (CEBA) as a "large energy buyer" member to support its commitment to environmental sustainability and vision of a clean, energy-efficient world. The alliance of large clean energy buyers, developers and service providers seeks to unlock the marketplace for energy consumers to lead a rapid transition to a cleaner, prosperous and zero-carbon energy future.

BorgWarner Logo (PRNewsfoto/BorgWarner)

"BorgWarner is proud to join CEBA, the largest group of clean energy buyers in the United States," said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain Systems and Sustainability Steering Committee Champion. "The expansive knowledge base of the CEBA network will be a great asset to tap into as we explore the array of existing clean energy options and actively work to become carbon-neutral in our operations by 2035."

The CEBA community leverages peer-to-peer expertise and knowledge share, policy and regulatory advocacy, and foundational educational resources to accelerate renewable energy procurement. It includes more than 270 companies, 77 of which are featured on the Fortune 500 list. With BorgWarner's membership, it joins industry leaders in demonstrating their commitment to collectively realize a cleaner energy future.

By becoming a member of the alliance, BorgWarner gains admission to numerous assets to support its environmental sustainability journey including education materials for all members of the company, collaboration on innovative solutions, exclusive events, network building with fellow industry experts and the opportunity to share and amplify the company's market leadership across the industry.

"One of the best things about CEBA is the community of environmentally conscious people and companies that are coming together in an open forum to talk through the future and how we can collectively make a difference in the outlook of clean energy," continued Weng. "We're looking forward to collaborating with peers, learning from others and sharing best practices to reduce carbon emissions and create a net-zero economy."

BorgWarner officially became a member of CEBA on Oct. 1, 2021.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 23 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

About CEBA

Clean Energy Buyers Alliance (CEBA) is a national association for large-scale energy buyers seeking to procure clean energy across the U.S. With more than 270 members from across the commercial and industrial sectors, nonprofit organizations, as well as energy providers and service providers, CEBA is working towards the creation of a resilient, zero-carbon energy system. CEBA's members represent over $6 trillion in annual revenues and over 14 million U.S. employees. CEBA's goal is to catalyze 60 gigawatts of new renewable energy projects by 2025 and to unlock the energy market for all large-scale energy buyers by creating viable pathways to procurement.

