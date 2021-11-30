Former VP of Marketing for Celsius Beverage Joins Golden Grail to Support Mission Towards Beverage

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) announces hiring Erin Heit, beverage industry expert, as a key team member to help advance their mission towards the advancement of their evolving beverage portfolio.

Heit has a proven track record starting at Glacéau Vitaminwater with a major role in marketing, continuing on to FUZE Beverage, another beverage success story, and ultimately landing VP of Marketing for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). She has accumulated over 20 years of experience in all facets of the beverage business. She will contribute to Golden Grail's initiative of being financially responsible while rolling out strategic marketing to support trade, consumers, and investors.

"It is time beverage innovation is focused on the business of beverage, not just the brands. I have seen too many great brands fail due to poor management. Golden Grail has a unique business model to identify and acquire those brands and manage their portfolio with more financial responsibility, which ultimately is the only way any beverage brand can survive. I am looking forward to help recognize emerging categories and advancing the brands with my extensive distribution network and 20 years experience in consumer, trade and investor marketing," says Erin Heit.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands. The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that need fiscally responsible new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Companies recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique entity in the beverage industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

