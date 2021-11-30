The inspiring "don't miss list" features an exceptional collection of new and anticipated openings plus impressive property expansions and enhancements globally

Four Seasons Shares New Must-See Destinations For 2022 The inspiring "don't miss list" features an exceptional collection of new and anticipated openings plus impressive property expansions and enhancements globally

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts polled its 1.1 million Instagram followers to uncover the most popular travel motivators. Top of the list: travellers are fuelled by a desire to explore. Whether it's an international bucket list journey, a local staycation or an expansive private retreat, Four Seasons shares what's new for 2022 and beyond, providing travellers and local patrons with an incredible array of new properties and global experiences to explore.

Four Seasons shares new must-see destinations, including Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, now confirming arrivals for its opening in early 2022.

"Momentum continues to build across Four Seasons extraordinary global portfolio as we introduce new destinations and elevate some of our most iconic properties with a new look and feel," says Christian Clerc, President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Clerc continues: "As we gear up for 2022, we invite travellers to rediscover their love of exploration, together with Four Seasons. Whether boarding a plane tomorrow or planning for when the time is right, we're excited to welcome guests back to beloved destinations and inspire them to discover new favourites, all the while grounded in the personalised service and genuine warmth and care that perfects every Four Seasons stay."

With more than 120 properties in 47 countries, a collection of 750 Private Retreats – among the world's finest vacation homes – and a fully-branded Private Jet offering five-star service in the sky, there's no shortage of #FSWandermust inspiration to choose from:

Recent New Openings

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley ­­ – Napa Valley's first and only resort set within a working winery, the latest Four Seasons opening will impress even the most seasoned wine aficionado. Nestled between picturesque forests and the mountains of Calistoga, the modern retreat features a cabernet sauvignon vineyard, world-class seasonal cuisine, and a tranquil spa.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans – Riverfront luxury in one of America's most celebrated cities, the 34-storey landmark on the Mississippi waterfront brings renewed glamour and elegance to NOLA, along with food and beverage offerings inspired by the city's culture and led by renowned chefs Alon Shaya and Donald Link.

San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel­­ – Explore the best of Sicily at the legendary San Domenico Palace, now officially a Four Seasons experience. Savour award-winning dining, swim in the clifftop infinity pool, relax at the soon to be opened Botanica Spa and explore the timeless beauty of the historic hotel offering panoramic views of Mount Etna.

Anticipated 2022 Openings

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México – Located on a secluded enclave along Mexico's Pacific Coast in the state of Jalisco, between the towns of La Manzanilla and Barra de Navidad, enjoy more than 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres) of private natural reserve. With three pristine beaches and an award-winning golf course designed by architect David Fleming. Anticipated opening in early 2022.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale – The brand's collection of hotels, resorts and residences continues to grow in the Sunshine State. With a prime beachfront address offering unrivalled style and service, Four Seasons brings an inspiring sense of possibility to the next-generation coastal city. Anticipated opening in early 2022.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville – Rising high above the banks of the majestic Cumberland River in the downtown neighbourhood of Sobro, floor to ceiling windows provide unobstructed panoramas and a daily reminder of the city's thriving creative spirit. The Hotel's residential tower is destined to redefine luxury urban living in the heart of Nashville. Anticipated opening in mid-2022.

Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis – Situated at the convergence of business and leisure in Minneapolis, the city's first five-star hotel will open atop Nicollet Mall, the city's pedestrian thoroughfare. Discover cuisine from award-winning local chef Gavin Kaysen, an energising spa, and a one-of-a-kind pool plaza in addition to 222 accommodations and 34 Private Residences. Anticipated opening mid-2022.

Luxury Elevated: Exciting Global Expansions

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt – Undergoing a significant expansion, the award-winning beachfront Resort is doubling in size to celebrate the Red Sea life and desert adventures, making room for 115 additional guest rooms and suites, five brand-new restaurants, new dive centre, recreational facilities, and a conference centre for up to 2,000 guests. Renovations are set to be complete in early 2022.

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet – The historical landmark will re-emerge following a hotel-wide renovation, transformed with a remodelled courtyard, elevated dining concepts and public areas, renovated guest rooms, and a newly added wellness area including a traditional Turkish hammam. Renovations are set to be complete in April 2022.

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre – Currently underway, the Hotel-wide transformation includes enhancement of the lobby, reception, lobby lounge, guest rooms and suites as well as the Royal and Kingdom Suites. Highlights include a Pierre Hermé patisserie and new restaurant under the patronage of Chef Daniel Boulud. The transformation is set to debut in early 2022.

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel - The legendary property is in the midst of a robust refurbishment project featuring a modern enhancement of all guest rooms and suites by David Collins Studio. Delivering old Hollywood glamour with a contemporary twist, the modernised accommodations will redefine Los Angeles luxury. Refurbishment is set to complete by summer 2022.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas – Nestled on 3.2 kilometres (2 miles) of untouched beachfront, the marina Resort will soon reveal its Private Retreats Collection. Ranging from two-bedroom residences to six-bedroom villas, each will boast expansive indoor and outdoor living areas, private pools, and luxurious kitchens. Private Retreats are set to be complete by early 2022.

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico – A significant renovation of the Resort's acclaimed Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses plus new two-bedroom family casitas featuring bunk beds for kids is underway, offering even more possibilities for families. A vibrant new bar devoted to mezcal is also in the works. Renovations are set to be complete in late 2021.

Newly Enhanced and Ready to Explore

Four Seasons Hotel Milano – After a six-month renovation, the 15th-century convent turned sophisticated garden retreat in the heart of Milan's fashion district reopened this summer to unveil a contemporary new look conceived by designer and architect Patricia Urquiola. Enhancements include a new lobby, restaurant Zelo and circular lobby bar Stilla inclusive of Stilla Giardino, a refreshed outdoor garden.

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon – Over the last two years, the historic Hotel has undergone an extensive transformation inclusive of a brand-new gastro restaurant CURA, renovated rooms and suites and most recently, new outdoor terrace and heated outdoor pool for a true urban resort feel. – Over the last two years, the historic Hotel has undergone an extensive transformation inclusive of a brand-new gastro restaurant CURA, renovated rooms and suites and most recently, new outdoor terrace and heated outdoor pool for a true urban resort feel.

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita – After a significant expansion of its central beach hub Bambou Restaurant and the addition of the brand new BluBar, the transformation provides even more atmospheric seating areas, situated alongside Indian Ocean views. – After a significant expansion of its central beach hub Bambou Restaurant and the addition of the brand new BluBar, the transformation provides even more atmospheric seating areas, situated alongside Indian Ocean views.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong – In July 2021, the Hotel completed two phases of transformation, ushering in a new era of luxury hospitality. Phase one featured a partial enhancement of 399 guest rooms and suites and lobby area while phase two introduced bar ARGO, and lobby café Gallery, joining a collection of Michelin-starred dining destinations. The Hotel continues with its phased transformation throughout 2022 to complete the enhancement of all guest rooms and suites, as well as other public areas.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail – A highly anticipated enhancement project completed in 2021 includes a refresh and remodel of all hotel guest rooms, suites and corridors; conversion and remodelling of several private residences; refreshed meeting space, public spaces and lobby. The result is a fresh interpretation of the grand alpine resort, with a refined, contemporary finish. – A highly anticipated enhancement project completed in 2021 includes a refresh and remodel of all hotel guest rooms, suites and corridors; conversion and remodelling of several private residences; refreshed meeting space, public spaces and lobby. The result is a fresh interpretation of the grand alpine resort, with a refined, contemporary finish.

More Enhancements from Across the Globe

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru – A complete interior enhancement of both the Premier Oceanfront Bungalows and Family Oceanfront Bungalows is underway, set to feature a vast 12-metre (40 foot) pool and breezy outdoor living rooms. Renovations are set to be complete by early 2022.

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River – A 45 square metre (4,800 square foot) Presidential Suite is set to debut with two-storey windows showcasing breath-taking 10th-floor views of the Chao Phraya River plus a private bar, spacious terrace, and private plunge pool. The suite is set to be complete in mid-2022.

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore – The urban sanctuary will reveal two new dining destinations and an elegant new botanical Peranakan-inspired spa experience, featuring relaxing treatments drawing on Asian heritage and local traditions. Renovations are set to be complete by mid-2022.

A Luxury Lifestyle Inspired by Four Seasons

Tailored Stays in Luxury Vacation Homes

Offering guests privacy, space, and exclusivity, Four Seasons Private Retreats features more than 750 of the world's finest residences and villas across 28 destinations, perfect for reuniting and reconnecting with loved ones. Enhanced residential services include private chefs, concierges, fitness instructors, Kids For All Seasons programs and more in the comfort of a luxury rental home. New Villas and Residences are set to open in Los Cabos, Napa Valley and Fort Lauderdale in early 2022 with continued expansion to 16 additional destinations by 2025.

Hot Ticket: Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

Reimagined for an even more extraordinary Four Seasons experience in the sky, the new Four Seasons Private Jet offers an enhanced flight experience with meticulous construction and thoughtful Four Seasons design. The 48-seat interior of the new Airbus A321neo-LR aircraft has been configured for even greater comfort with as much space as possible for guests to spread out and makes themselves at home. 2022 itineraries are almost completely sold out, with limited availability remaining on the Uncharted Discovery 2022 journey, and soon-to-be announced 2023 journeys are expected to go fast.

Enhanced Health and Safety, and Contactless Service with the Four Seasons App

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts worldwide continues to welcome guests with Lead With Care, the company's enhanced health and safety program. Grounded in health care expertise and enabled by access to leading technologies and tools, Lead With Care establishes procedures that educate and empower employees take care of guests and each other. Four Seasons Mobile App and Chat also provides a convenient and contactless way for individuals to customise their stay. With Four Seasons service available in 100+ languages, guests have the ability to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, housekeeping requests, and more.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 47 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards.

