Omnitracs Announces New Managed Mobility Solution

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnitracs, LLC, a Solera company, today announced a new all-in-one fully configured mobile device solution for Omnitracs One. The new solution addresses mobile expertise challenges within a fleet's business, while promoting consistency, increasing productivity, eliminating multi-vendor sourcing, and providing quick replacement of driver tablets when needed.

Since evolving to mobile solutions, fleets have faced a multitude of challenges. Staff limitations reduce the ability to properly load, configure, test, and ship tablets to drivers, while also trying to support drivers with non-functioning or broken tablets in the field. This is further complicated by having to source equipment and services (tablets, mounts, mobile device management) through multiple vendors for drivers across a vast geographic area.

"This new solution was created directly from customer feedback and the market's need to simplify launching and supporting mobile devices in the field," said Mick Milnark, Vice President, Product Management, Omnitracs. "Delivering a robust and flexible driver experience is crucial but adds a level of complexity for fleets to manage. Omnitracs is eliminating that burden on the back office with this new offering so fleets can focus their energy on their drivers and customers without having to support mobile device technologies," added Milnark.

Omnitracs One is a comprehensive transportation platform that helps fleets manage assets and drivers, maintain safety and compliance, and drive efficiency for their fleets, drivers, or field workers. Providing a single source of truth with data, stored in one easy-to-access environment for fleet management, Omnitracs One provides multi-level visibility to analytics that fleets use to run their business and report to customers.

