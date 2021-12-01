BYJU's FutureSchool Makes Learning Guitar Or Piano Accessible For All Ages During The Holidays, Offering $1 Classes And Instrument Giveaway BYJU'S FutureSchool also Donating Classes and Electronic Devices to Patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BYJU'S FutureSchool, the leading interactive online learning platform, today launched the Discover the Gifts of Music campaign to encourage people to make the holidays more joyful with music. During the month of December, the brand will exclusively offer $1 entry-level music courses to novices of all ages and reward a few lucky students with a brand new guitar or keyboard to encourage continued growth and exploration.* BYJU'S FutureSchool will also donate these classes, along with 20 laptops, to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Through these new offerings, BYJU'S FutureSchool aims to inspire more students to foster a love of music.

For many, the holiday season is the busiest time of year, leaving children and adults feeling overwhelmed. Studiesi show that music has a positive effect on reducing stress and anxiety, enhancing a positive mood and facilitating social bonding. BYJU'S FutureSchool's Discover the Gifts of Music campaign will allow children and adults to learn new skills and develop a passion for music, promoting creativity and stress reduction. Each BYJU'S FutureSchool music class is taught by a private instructor who provides personalized attention in a one-on-one setting, where students can learn the building blocks of music, master technical skills and compose their own songs. Additionally, the introductory course for kids utilizes BYJU'S FutureSchool's proprietary technology, so no instrument is required to participate.

"Researchi shows that music can increase a person's overall well-being by increasing optimism and, while also inducing a calming effect on the mind and body," said Trupti Mukker, CEO of BYJU'S FutureSchool. "This holiday season, we want to spread cheer through music and are thrilled to increase access to our courses and offer students of all ages an affordable opportunity to inspire a lifelong passion for music."

Classes for kids and adults both focus on the basics of learning to play a guitar or piano. Children (ages 6-17) participating in the four-part Discovery Module will learn how to play simple but popular tunes on a virtual instrument, compose different forms of music like waltz or rock, understand building blocks of music like melody, rhythm and bass, and develop an intuitive sense of rhythm through fun body percussion activities. For adults participating in the four-part Starter Module (ages 18 and above), an instrument is required, as the participants can expect to learn not only the fundamentals, but also how to read music, which will help harness their musicality and perform popular songs they've always loved.

To encourage beginners of any age to continue their music journey into the New Year, between December 1 and December 31, BYJU'S FutureSchool is hosting a giveaway for a chance to win an acoustic guitar or keyboard. Eligible winners will be notified in early January and they will receive their prize to continue a newfound passion for the year ahead.

As part of BYJU'S FutureSchool's commitment to empower all children to become creators of art and technology, the company is partnering with Cincinnati Children's to offer laptops and personalized online instruction to children spending time in the hospital – especially over the holidays. This partnership was catalyzed by BYJU'S FutureSchool's desire to provide live, one-on-one real-time instruction that adapts to the needs of every learner's style and pace and fosters a lifelong pursuit of creative curiosity.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our patients access to these amazing creative learning opportunities and spread some extra cheer this holiday season," said James Saporito, Senior Vice President of Development at Cincinnati Children's. "Together with our friends at BYJU'S FutureSchool, we can help patients better cope with their hospitalization by providing opportunities for distraction, self-expression and fun."

