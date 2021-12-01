Cartus reimagines its dedicated segment for new, mid-size, and growing mobility programs Cartus Insignia--"the Cartus experience, uniquely yours"--refreshes Cartus' commitment to organizations looking for expert relocation guidance for lower volumes

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) company and the leader in global talent mobility, unveils its refreshed service segment for the new to mid-sized market.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8853652-cartus-reimagines-dedicated-segment-new-mid-size-growing-mobility-programs/

With more than 65 years of trusted guidance in the relocation sphere, Cartus recognizes that one size does not fit all. Cartus InsigniaSM is backed by decades of dedicated experience and purpose-built to support the unique needs of versatile leaders looking for mobility expertise.

Cartus Insignia solutions are specially designed to provide purposeful care to clients who move just a few select employees each year, from expert guidance for new hires to customized, extensive attention to key talent. Cartus Insignia caters to organizations searching for comprehensive resources or specialized solutions for their relocation program and benefits a multitude of professionals, including:

Newcomers to global mobility

Human Resources generalists with newly acquired corporate relocation responsibilities

Experienced mobility leaders with limited bandwidth looking to grow or support new strategies

Cartus Insignia partners with clients to become an extension of their HR or mobility team—embracing their company culture and keeping their organizational objectives close at heart.

"We are excited to launch our rebrand for small to mid-size relocation programs. For decades, our team has supported this important client base, and this segment-specific experience helps us understand our clients' unique needs in order to deliver the best solutions for their program." –Michelle Vallejo, Executive SVP, Global Talent Mobility, Cartus

Whether clients are looking to establish their corporate relocation program, maintain their current success, or achieve new business objectives, Cartus Insignia delivers solutions that embrace clients' unique needs. The team members devoted to this service segment believe in cultivating an ongoing relationship with clients in order to better serve their needs and those of their employees. Moreover, clients with lower move volumes often include first-time transferees who require personalized and highly knowledgeable support. Our expert consultants are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with employees while proactively guiding them through the intricate details of their relocation. Passionately caring for employees and their families is key to Cartus' exceptional service delivery.

"This is an exciting time for our team and represents the unique collaboration between our clients and Cartus employees supporting this segment-specific portfolio," expresses Marilynn Giglio-Knapp, VP, Global Talent Mobility, Cartus. "Our segment brand refresh celebrates and reemphasizes the strong partnerships we cherish thanks to the Cartus Insignia team's dedication to our clients, their employees, and their mobility programs. It also reflects the behind-the-scenes culmination of key operational and process improvements leading to a more frictionless, flexible onboarding as well as leveraging best practice policy design to enhance the employee experience."

With decades of segment-specific experience, Cartus has grown and nurtured strong relationships over the years with clients of all sizes. Clients with boutique programs most value all that Cartus has to offer: attention to detail on par with niche agencies, ample global resources to support their growth, state-of-the-art technology, and a constant commitment to investing in their future.

For more information about Cartus Insignia and to find out how Cartus supports companies with limited move volumes, visit us at www.cartus.com.

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world.

Innovating ways to optimize, anticipate, and manage the mobility lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our single source of truth platform, MovePro360®, and integrated core/flex solution, Benefits Builder, means we can deliver a holistic client and employee experience throughout the relocation journey.

Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we've helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses, as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

To find out how our experience, global reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.

Media Contact

Trevor Macomber

Director, Global Marketing & Communications | Cartus

203.205.1201

trevor.macomber@cartus.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cartus Corporation