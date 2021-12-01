Cold Stone Creamery and Moose Tracks Introduce Holiday-Inspired Flavor, Creations and Cake

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fudge lovers, rejoice! Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) is teaming up with Moose Tracks® this holiday season to bring guests a gift they'll want to unwrap early. We've paired Cake Batter Ice Cream®, our most popular flavor, with Moose Tracks® Fudge to create the perfect seasonal treat. This new flavor is featured in two seasonal Creations™ and a cake.

New seasonal Creations™, Strawberried in Fudge™ and Deck the Halls with Fudge and Sprinkles™

Cake Batter Ice Cream®, our most popular flavor, is now made with Moose Tracks® Fudge, just in time for the holidays!

Deck the Halls with Fudge and Sprinkles™ combines Cake Batter Ice Cream® made with Moose Tracks® Fudge with Brownies, Moose Tracks® Fudge and Holiday Sprinkles. Strawberry lovers will want to try Strawberried in Fudge™, featuring Cake Batter Ice Cream® made with Moose Tracks® Fudge mixed with Strawberries, Yellow Cake, Moose Tracks® Fudge and Holiday Sprinkles.

For a sweet addition to your holiday spread, try the Cake Batter Fudge Cake™ made with layers of moist Yellow Cake and Cake Batter Ice Cream® made with Moose Tracks® Fudge, wrapped in fluffy White Frosting.

"We are so excited to be unwrapping this season's holiday flavor," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Whether you're trying one of our new Creations or bringing our indulgent cake to holiday gatherings, we're sure these joyful desserts made with rich Moose Tracks Fudge are going to be on everyone's wish list this year!"

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer the holiday flavor, Creations and cake from December 1, 2021 until January 11, 2022.

Promotional Flavors:

Cake Batter Ice Cream® made with Moose Tracks® Fudge

Promotional Creations™:

Deck the Halls with Fudge & Sprinkles™ – Cake Batter Ice Cream® made with Moose Tracks® Fudge mixed with Brownies, Moose Tracks® Fudge & Holiday Sprinkles

Strawberried in Fudge™ – Cake Batter Ice Cream® made with Moose Tracks® Fudge mixed with Strawberries, Yellow Cake, Moose Tracks® Fudge & Holiday Sprinkles

Promotional Cake:

Cake Batter Fudge Cake™ – Layers of moist Yellow Cake and Cake Batter Ice Cream® made with Moose Tracks® Fudge wrapped in fluffy White Frosting

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

