Oceania Cruises Debuts Four New Private Dining Experiences

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, revealed four new culinary experiences for guests to enjoy in Privée, the private dining room aboard the line's acclaimed Marina and Riviera, as a part of its OceaniaNEXT program.

"We're the world's leading culinary-focused cruise line, so we never stop exploring, creating, and innovating. Privée has achieved almost legendary status over the years and is in great demand among our guests who are continually seeking not just new but celebratory dining experiences to enrich their travels," said Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Offering the most exclusive private dining experience at sea, Privée may be reserved for a single party of up to ten privileged guests per evening. Lavishly decorated with oversized white leather thrones, a one-of-a-kind custom-built table by famed architect Dakota Jackson set upon Ferrari-red carpeting and illuminated by a golden Venini chandelier, Privée transforms every aspect of dining into a sensory experience.

Privée now offers guests a total of five scintillating culinary experiences to choose from with a new Degustation Menu, Wine Pairing Menu, Best of Oceania Cruises Menu, Best of Polo & Toscana Menu and even an Executive Chef's Menu with a specially curated selection of gourmet dishes from the onboard culinary team.

A sampling of the Degustation Menu includes:

Degustation Menu

Amuses-Bouches

Soufflé au Fromage

Cheese Soufflé

Risotto de Homard

Lobster Risotto

Bar en Croûte et Sauce Beurre Blanc

Sea Bass Filet Baked in Puff Pastry Crust with Beurre Blanc

or

Filet de Bœuf Rôti, Sauce Périgourdine

Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Foie Gras and Truffle Sauce

Brie de Meaux aux Noix et Laitue

Nut-Crusted Brie de Meaux with Boston Lettuce Hearts

Mille-Feuilles aux Framboises

Raspberry Mille-Feuille Prepared Tableside

Petits Fours

A sample Executive Chef's Menu might include such delicacies as:

Sample Executive Chef's Menu

Amuses-Bouches

Potato Fritters, Servuga Caviar, Vodka-Lime Cream

Maine Lobster Ravioli, Vegetable Primavera, Basil Foam

Roasted Teriyaki Black Cod with Sesame-Togarishi Crust

Parmesan Crusted Beef Tenderloin, Mole Negro Demi-Glace,

Truffled Semolina Gnocchi, Glazed Butternut Squash

Chocolate Cecile

Petits Fours & Macaroons

More Enhancements to Come

The next phase of enhancements will be unveiled in the coming months, highlighting another new facet of the guest experience.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About OceaniaNEXT

OceaniaNEXT is a sweeping array of dramatic enhancements so transformational, they are inspirational. This ambitious brand initiative will elevate every facet of the Oceania Cruises guest experience to new levels. From thoughtfully crafted new dining experiences and reimagined menus to the dramatic Re-inspiration of the brand's six ships, guests will savor The Finest Cuisine at Sea, be pampered aboard small and luxurious ships, and be enriched through in-depth destination exploration.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

