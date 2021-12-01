Thorne HealthTech and Legacy Community Health Services Announce the Launch of a Next-Generation Prevention and Wellness Lab

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ: THRN), today announced Onegevity , its health intelligence unit, is collaborating with Legacy Community Health Services, Inc. ("Legacy"), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center in Texas and its advisor and venture studio Design Run Group. As part of the collaboration, Thorne HealthTech will launch a Thorne Lab, previously known as Lab100, as part of Legacy's Senior Care Program.

Onegevity is Thorne HealthTech's AI and health intelligence engine – combining a proprietary, multi-omic platform with AI to provide actionable insights to customers with enhanced information and effective products to improve their health. Thorne's data-based, science-backed supplements will also be available to patients.

Legacy plans to construct its first Thorne Lab in Missouri City, Texas, with an anticipated opening in the spring of 2022. Onegevity will provide software to power multi-faceted assessments – from 3D body shape measurements, cognition testing, strength and balance and more – within the Senior Care Clinic as well as data analysis and insight generation using its AI and machine learning algorithms. The Lab will support Legacy's commitment to helping patients focus on preventive care and wellness and will bring actionable programs for customers to follow. The ability to implement data-driven insights to improve care for communities that lack such access and connect it to Legacy's primary care setting is a first of its kind implementation.

"Onegevity's software, AI and data analysis capabilities are uniquely positioned to help Legacy pioneer a new, customer-centric approach to health and wellness," said Thorne HealthTech's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Jacobson. "We are excited to support Legacy's commitment to serving its communities and promoting better health."

"We have long known that preventive health services are critical to improving patient health and wellness outcomes, while also supporting efforts to maximize limited resources. We believe this new initiative will serve as an innovative model in improving patients' overall health and wellness in a much more holistic, efficient and proactive way," said Legacy's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Robert Hilliard.

Legacy's innovation and design advisor, the Design Run Group, will bring an entrepreneurial and human-centered design approach, integrating with Onegevity's robust health diagnostic portfolio to facilitate an insight-driven primary care journey for aging adults. If successful, Legacy plans to expand Thorne Labs to additional locations in the future.

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

About Legacy Community Health, Inc.:

Legacy Community Health Services "(Legacy") is a full-service network of over 50 community health centers offering primary and specialty care, and pharmacy services in the Texas Gulf Coast region. Legacy has been innovating how comprehensive, quality health care services are provided to underserved communities for over 40 years. As the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas, our services and programs are open to all, regardless of the ability to pay, without judgment or exception. Legacy has been a United Way affiliated agency since 1990. To learn more, visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org.

About Design Run Group:

Design Run Group partners with health organizations to create new companies that build innovative human-centered solutions to serve the health & wellness needs of vulnerable communities, and beyond. Design Run Group is on the leading edge of the transformation in health and wellness, with a clear focus on understanding and integrating the needs of consumers, providers, and payers in ways that result in better health for members of the community.

