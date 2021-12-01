Valvoline Named a Network Service Provider for Electric Vehicle Maker Arrival

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, recently announced a partnership with Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), a global company that is on a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions produced by local Microfactories. Valvoline™ has been named one of four initial service partners in Arrival's Service Network Program in the United States.

Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

"Valvoline's quick, easy, trusted approach to vehicle maintenance is the perfect complement to Arrival's mission to reimagine urban mobility," said Heidi Matheys, Chief Marketing & Transformation Officer of Valvoline. "Our nearly 1,500 service centers across the U.S. offer exceptional service that will quickly and efficiently meet the needs of Arrival's clients. We are thrilled to see the Valvoline-Arrival partnership come to fruition."

This partnership further advances Valvoline's strategy in extending its world-class preventive auto maintenance service model to electric vehicles (EV) and hybrids. Valvoline's vast service network across the U.S. allows Arrival to quickly stand up its Service Network Program while providing customers with Valvoline's best-in-class service. As a fleet partner for Arrival, Valvoline continues to explore the service options it will offer that will leverage its experienced, skilled technicians to deliver quick, no appointment necessary services. Valvoline's award-winning training programs combined with Arrival's Service Platform will be a key differentiator in delivering exceptional customer service.

Utilizing Arrival's Service Platform, Valvoline will have access to repair and maintenance documentation, in-person and online training, predictive and automated diagnostics, and parts distribution. The Service Platform utilizes the data from Arrival's vehicles and proprietary algorithms to enable existing service providers to maintain and repair its electric vans and buses.

"We're aiming to fundamentally change the way that maintenance, service and repair is performed using in-house software to create a next generation experience for our customers," said Serge Sulgin, CEO of Arrival Solutions. "The Arrival Service Platform will provide a marketplace to connect EV users with skilled and certified service providers, giving them an end-to-end solution for the newest and most advanced products in their fleet and allowing us to scale our service network quickly and on-demand to meet our customers wherever they are. It will also give our partners the opportunity to upskill their workforce for the future of mobility."

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

About Arrival

Arrival was founded in 2015 with a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions - produced by local Microfactories. Six years and over 2,000 people later, we are driving the transition to EVs globally by creating products that are zero-emission, more desirable, more sustainable and more equitable than ever before. Our in-house technologies enable our radical new method of design and production using rapidly scalable, local Microfactories around the world. This method facilitates cities and governments in achieving their sustainability goals whilst also supercharging their communities. We are a technology company, a product company, a supply chain company, an automotive company, a mobility company, a fintech company and a service company - all rolled into one with a shared goal of true sustainability. This vertically integrated business model is how we can have the radical impact our world needs today. Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Sean T. Cornett

+1 859.357.2798

scornett@valvoline.com

Media Relations

Michele Sparks

+1 859.230.8097

michele.sparks@valvoline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.