CC Metals & Alloys Donates To Six Local Charitable Organizations Providing Crucial Food Support To Those In Need CCMA Executives Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: "These donations will go directly to Kentucky families who need it most."

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, announced donations to local charitable organizations to help hundreds of Kentucky families in need at Christmastime.

CCMA's donations will support six local organizations in Paducah, Benton, and Smithland that provide critical food and meal services to families in need across the region. The funds will be distributed equally among the following organizations:

Marcella's Kitchen ( Benton, KY )

Marshall County Caring Needline ( Benton, KY )

Community Kitchen ( Paducah, KY )

Martha's Vineyard Mission ( Paducah, KY )

Family Service Society ( Paducah, KY )

Livingston County Helping Hands ( Smithland, KY )

CCMA Executives Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber issued the following joint statement: "CCMA is committed to investing in and showing up for the local community. We are proud to support each of these organizations and hope to make life a little easier for those in need, especially through the holidays. These donations will go directly to Kentucky families who need it most."

Katie Howard, Director of Business Development at Family Service Society, said: "No one should worry about where they're going to get their next meal, especially during the Christmas season. That's why we are incredibly grateful for CCMA's generosity, which will help our food bank provide meals to hundreds of local families in need."

Chris Cobb, Plant Manager at CCMA's Calvert City Production Facility, said: "Under the leadership of Motti Korf and Uriel Laber, CCMA has long been committed to supporting the communities of Marshall and McCracken Counties. We are proud to continue that tradition during this Christmas season and help support six tremendous organizations, especially at a time when household expenses and costs for food and toys are on the rise."

About CC Metals and Alloys, LLC:

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calvert City, KY, CC Metals & Alloys, LLC (CCMA) is a leading producer and supplier of high-grade ferrosilicon alloys, elements essential in the manufacturing of iron and steel. CCMA's 400,000 square foot, ISO 9001 certified facility utilizes three submerged arc electric furnaces, which operate around-the-clock, to produce over 100,000 metric tons of various types of ferrosilicons and its byproducts. CCMA has long supplied a significant portion of the demand needs for ferrosilicon in the United States, as well as in other countries in North, Central and South Americas.

