Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Offering Free Christmas Gift Promo for All Funding Clients in December

Leading pre-settlement firm to partner with Donate-A-Toy in their support of Toys for Tots to help give back to the needy this year

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company announced today that their staff is preparing for the busy Christmas season by partnering with non-profit Donate-A-Toy. The 501c(3) company has committed over 80,000 toys to underprivileged children through their distribution partner, Toys for Tots.

Donate-A-Toy's outreach program enlists local businesses in order to further their contributions to disadvantaged families by matching every donation they receive. For companies, it's a great way to give back to their communities. For the kids… it's simply a happy Christmas.

Legal-Bay will be providing each of their direct funding clients a free toy this year. And like Donate-A-Toy, the lawsuit funding company will also be matching every donation they receive in order to distribute a little bit of joy to some families in need.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's readiness, "We are proud to partner with Donate-A-Toy and the iconic Toys for Tots this holiday season. These two organizations have transitioned their efforts during Covid to make it extremely easy for companies like ours to give back by way of their incredible toy donation and matching program. We look forward to providing as many toys as possible for kids this holiday season with each funding service we arrange."

Cash is always tight this time of year, but many families are also still dealing with financial strains from the pandemic. Many are unaware that they can alleviate their monetary burdens by advancing funds off their existing lawsuit. Sometimes referred to as lawsuit loans and settlement loans, Legal-Bay's programs are actually not loans but rather cash advances. The money is risk-free, and only needs to be repaid if you win your case. And as a special bonus, if you fund this month, you will also receive a free toy!

If you are involved in an active lawsuit and need a loan against your impending settlement, Legal-Bay may be able to assist you immediately. To apply for free, please visit us HERE or call the company's toll-free hotline at 877.571.0405.

For businesses that are interested in participating in Donate-a-Toy's Christmas donation program, please click HERE.

