The Presentation Company names Training Industry Vet Rachel Behrle as CMO

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the business community scrambling to adapt to the rapidly changing workforce, including the rise of hybrid work environments, virtual meetings, and the needs of work-from-home employees, The Presentation Company (TPC), co-founded by sisters Janine Kurnoff and Lee Lazarus, continues its double-digit growth trajectory as Fortune 500 companies like Nestlé, Marriott, and Medtronic adopt TPC's pioneering business storytelling workshops designed to be delivered across multiple modalities (live in-person, virtual, and on-demand self-paced).

Behrle will evangelize the value of TPC's award-winning business storytelling training...

Embarking upon an ambitious multi-year growth plan, marked by the recent addition of Bob Seiler as CEO, the company is bringing on training industry vet Rachel Behrle as CMO to operationalize TPC's brand expansion of its products and services to organizations of any size.

"Rachel will play a critical role in TPC's mission to help talented business people at all levels bring clarity and meaning to their ideas and influence decisions through storytelling," said Janine Kurnoff and Lee Lazarus, TPC's co-founders and authors of the best-selling book Everyday Business Storytelling.

"We are excited about the strategic view that Rachel will bring to the table overseeing our marketing strategy and thinking holistically about how TPC can reach more people with its impactful training programs," said Seiler.

Behrle has been a force in the training industry for two decades, including various marketing roles at 2U, Strategy Execution (now Korn Ferry), Skillsoft and Secureworks. In her role at TPC, Behrle will evangelize the value of TPC's award-winning business storytelling training as the company expands beyond its existing portfolio of enterprise clients.

In addition to her strategic role of CMO, Behrle will be formulating a strategy to launch a new initiative developed to meet the growing needs of underserved communities, including women and people of color.

"As companies step up and do the right thing by hiring a more diverse workforce, candidates from underserved communities continue to be limited," explains Behrle. "This is because the skills and training needed to get a foot in the door of many organizations are unavailable to less privileged groups. We believe that providing people with the power of storytelling will help individuals find their voice, have the tools to formulate their ideas, and understand how to be heard and drive impact in all areas of their life."

