Smartwool turns more than 90K used socks into sustainable dog beds

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Sock Day (December 4th), Smartwool, the leader in responsibly sourced Merino wool socks, will launch the Second Cut K9 Camp Cushion, a dog bed made from recycled sock shreddings to help reduce the impact textile waste has on the environment.

With a goal to become 100% circular by 2030 , Smartwool developed the Second Cut K9 Camp Cushion – the first product to launch from the brand's innovative Second Cut Project – to give every sock, not just from the brand, a second chance at life all while providing comfort to our furry friends in time for the holiday season.

With only 12% of clothing materials recycled globally and socks being one of the most thrown away pieces of apparel, Smartwool devised the Second Cut Project in April to address end-of-life waste. Since the program's launch, Smartwool has collected more than 90,000 worn down, mismatched socks for recycling through its community, which has kept over 12,000 pounds of material out of landfills. The initiative is helping to create a more circular supply chain by presenting a new sourcing stream – and extending the life – of raw materials.

"At Smartwool, we're passionate about reducing our environmental impact to ensure future generations can enjoy the outdoors," said Alicia Chin, Sustainability & Social Impact Senior Manager, Smartwool. "The launch of the Second Cut K9 Camp Cushion demonstrates our commitment to local, innovative solutions to industry waste, is the beginning of our path towards 100% circularity and reflects the values of our fun loving brand."

To turn the donated old socks into the Camp Cushion, Smartwool partnered with Material Return, a North-Carolina based platform for custom circularity, part of The Industrial Commons group focused on local and sustainable solutions to textile manufacturing and waste.

"The textile manufacturing industry in the Southeast US is experiencing a resurgence, and critically – one that is sustainable, cooperative and benefiting local communities" said Molly Hemstreet, Co-Executive Director of The Industrial Commons. "The partnership with Smartwool aligns with our commitment to create transformational and generational long-term change – marrying environmental goals with economic ones by diverting textile waste from landfills to create beautiful new products."

The Smartwool Second Cut K9 Camp Cushion is the perfect holiday gift for your pet, available for purchase beginning December 4th in small($120), medium($150) and large sizes ($180) exclusively at Smartwool.com.com while supplies last.

To get involved in the Smartwool Second Cut Project and divert worn down or mismatched socks from landfills, individuals can opt in at checkout on Smartwool.com to receive a prepaid postage bag to send in any brand of old socks for recycling.

To learn more about Smartwool's 10-year roadmap towards becoming climate positive through regenerative materials and circularity and cultivating a true feeling of belonging in the outdoors, visit Smartwool's What Matters Hub at https://www.smartwool.com/what-matters.html#/

About Smartwool

Based in Denver, Colorado, Smartwool® is a sock and apparel brand whose products are designed to get the most out of the inherent benefits of Merino wool and to bring comfort, confidence, and community to a life lived outside. For information on the full range of Smartwool® products or to find a dealer near you, please visit www.Smartwool.com. Smartwool, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC, is a brand of VF Corporation.

About Industrial Commons

The Industrial Commons, a 501c3, founds and grows interconnected businesses that solve industrial problems for businesses and workers and manufactures hope for the people of Western North Carolina. Material Return, a cooperative enterprise of The Industrial Commons, works with local manufacturers and national brands to transform textile waste into new circular products.

