Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The dividend will be paid on February 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 28, 2022. Future declarations of dividends will be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , Virtus ETF Solutions , and Westchester Capital Management .

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.