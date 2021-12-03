ASUS is Taiwan's Most Valuable International Brand in 2021

Achievement highlights brand's growth and resilience in spite of numerous pandemic-era challenges

ASUS Tops 2021 Interbrand Best Taiwan Global Brands Survey for Eighth Year, Scores US$ 1.871 Billion Brand Value

KEY POINTS

ASUS ranks No. 1: Tops the Interbrand Best Taiwan Global Brands survey for the eighth year; scores a brand value of US$ 1.871 billion , up 23% from last year

Leveraging collective wisdom: Dynamic ASUS initiatives expand brand resilience, accelerate digital transformation and consolidate brand identity

Forging partnerships : Cooperative approach continuously fosters innovation, drives growth and expands ecosystems to create new opportunities

Prioritizing sustainability: New concrete climate action goals and a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility demonstrate ASUS leadership

ASUS today announced that the company has been named Taiwan's most-valuable international brand for the eighth year, securing the first-place position in the prestigious 2021 Best Taiwan Global Brands survey conducted by Interbrand, the world's leading brand consultancy. Interbrand holds this annual survey, which is known as a key indicator of how brands from Taiwan are performing internationally.

ASUS delivers incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere, and this year's commendation serves to highlight the robust brand value ASUS brings to the world. The recognition from Interbrand reaffirms the leading position ASUS maintains in the industry, and it acknowledges the brand's recent robust growth in spite of pandemic-era challenges.

"ASUS is deeply honored that Interbrand has recognized us as Taiwan's top brand for 2021," said ASUS co-CEO S.Y. Hsu. "As a global technology leader, we are constantly In Search of Incredible, and this achievement showcases our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence, achieved particularly through collaboration."

THE ASUS BRAND: KEY ACTIVITIES DRIVING VALUE

Leveraging collective wisdom to strengthen the brand and drive digital transformation

In addition to growing formidably in recent years, ASUS has undertaken numerous activities that leverage the collective wisdom of internal stakeholders to expand the brand's strength and resilience. For example, the establishment of cross-functional committees has enabled ASUS to hone its management of potential, imminent or ongoing issues and has accelerated the brand's digital transformation in an increasingly digitalized world.

To ensure that brand identity — and value — maximally connect with consumers, the ASUS Design Center has been leading strategic brand identity management projects, harnessing collaborative efforts to delineate the target audiences for the ProArt series and to ensure that the Republic of Gamers (ROG) sub-brand provides a consolidated brand experience.

Forging diverse partnerships to bring crossover value to consumers

ASUS greatly values partnerships as a way to bring various entities together to offer differentiated value and new experiences, and these collaborations are ultimately bringing incredible value to a collective customer base while cultivating an ecosystem. Exemplifying this approach, ROG has established a variety of partnerships to serve gamers in new and exciting ways — spanning influencers, musicians, athletes, fashion and furniture brands, as well as esports teams.

Prioritizing sustainability and social responsibility

ASUS is delivering a great deal of brand value through its leading environmental and community stewardship. As a future-oriented brand dedicated to sustainable business practices and environmental protection, ASUS launched the next stage of climate action goals in 2021, aiming primarily to reduce carbon emissions and increase renewable electricity use across global operations.

BEYOND 2021

Driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for innovation, and devoted to user-centricity, ASUS has steadfastly continued innovating while weathering recent global challenges with resilience. Looking ahead, ASUS remains committed to fulfilling the brand's vision of becoming the world's most admired innovative leading technology enterprise.

RECENT GLOBAL ACCOLADES

In 2021, ASUS has achieved many significant milestones and has been recognized with numerous awards and honors. These include:

One of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies (for the 6th time) Top 100 Global Innovator ― Clarivate Business Choice Laptop Brand ― PCMag Business Choice Router Brand ― PCMag Reader's Choice Awards for Routers in 2020 and 2021 ― PCMag 15 iF Design Awards 37 Red Dot Design Awards 5 Red Dot Awards: Brands & Communication Design 15 Good Design Awards (Taiwan's most-awarded company)

Notes to Editors

