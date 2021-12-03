Humble & Fume Announces Sales and Distribution Partnership with PAX Labs, Inc. for PAX®-Branded Vape Devices in Canada

Humble signs two-year agreement to serve as sales representation and distribution partner for PAX in Canada .

Expands Humble's vaporizers portfolio to include next-generation devices produced by PAX, a leader in the design and development of premium, app-controlled vaporization technologies and devices.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, announced today that it has entered into a sales representation and distribution partnership with PAX Labs, Inc. ("PAX"), a leader in the design and development of premium, app-controlled vaporization technologies and devices, for the commercialization and distribution of PAX-branded vaporizing products in Canada.

Humble will provide sales agent representation and distribution services for PAX cannabis vaporizers across the Canadian market, including generating new listings, trade marketing services, promotional services, commercial planning support and order fulfillment. The agreement is expected to expand Humble's vaporizers portfolio to include next-generation devices produced by PAX.

"We are excited to expand our vaporizers portfolio with PAX, who is known for supplying the Canadian market with next-generation devices trusted by millions of customers across North America," said Joel Toguri, Chief Executive Officer of Humble. "The agreement with PAX is a significant addition to our partnership network, as Humble continues to on-board marquee brands in the cannabis accessory space. Cannabis vaporizers are a rapidly growing market and PAX's offers an extensive line of award-winning devices. We look forward to working together to grow market share across Canada."

Tim Pellerin, Vice President, International & Strategic Channels at PAX, said "We are excited to partner with Humble for the distribution and sales of PAX-branded devices in Canada. As we build our presence in the growing Canadian market, our partner selection is an important decision. Selecting Humble as one of our distribution partners was an easy choice considering its unique offering of a fully integrated solution with complete sales platform, team, distribution network, and trade marketing support."

About PAX Lab, Inc.

Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX Labs, Inc is the leader in premium cannabis vaporizer technology, with award-winning devices for both concentrates and dry herb. Counting over 2 million devices sold, PAX Labs has revolutionized the consumer experience through innovation and product design that takes the guesswork out of cannabis and delivers quality, safety and predictability. PAX Labs is committed to its mission of establishing cannabis as a force for good. PAX Labs does not manufacture, produce or sell cannabis and its products are not for sale to minors. For more information, visit pax.com.

About Humble & Fume, Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, supported by a customer-centric sales team and strong fulfillment infrastructure. As the only fully integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, licensed cannabis producers, multi-state operators, and cannabis consumers to maximize sales penetration, and increase financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships, distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of four subsidiaries that represents its vertical integration across North America; B.O.B. Headquarters Inc. / Humble+Fume, Windship Trading LLC, Humble+ Cannabis Solutions and Fume Labs Inc.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to, the Company's assessment of the cannabis distribution market in Canada, the demand for vaporizer products in Canada and the expected results for brand partners of the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the potential impact on brands that engage Humble for their distribution and / or sales agency and the future of the cannabis vaporizer industry including the anticipated ongoing consumer demand, are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur as described herein. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's disclosure available on its SEDAR profile (at www.sedar.com) for information as to the risks and other factors which may effect the Company's business objectives and strategic plans.

View original content:

SOURCE Humble & Fume Inc.