JDRF Announces the Relaunch of Rufus, the Bear with Diabetes®

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, proudly announces the relaunch of Rufus, the Bear with Diabetes®.

JDRF (PRNewsFoto/JDRF)

The newly redesigned bear now features special patches to interact within Rufus' world on the new companion mobile application "Rufus the Bear with Diabetes," made possible by the JDRF Beyond Type 1 Alliance, which features educational and fun games to teach children about life with diabetes. Through the app, children can help Rufus manage his diabetes and gain hands-on practice with diabetes management essentials like counting cards, monitoring blood sugar, and dosing with insulin.

"For more than 25 years, Rufus has been one of the most requested support items for children with T1D," said Kristin Horowitz, Senior Manager of Community Engagement at JDRF. "Rufus' new upgrades now match the most up-to-date T1D management options and will help so many newly diagnosed families easily learn the basics of day-to-day diabetes care in a fun way."

In the app, users will get to utilize Rufus's virtual diabetes toolkit, which includes a glucometer, insulin pen, pump, and a CGM, guiding them to make healthy choices in the kitchen to learn about the impact of carbs and how to identify them. But the fun doesn't stop there, as users can follow the adventures of Rufus as he trains for the All-Star Game in 21 interactive e-books on the app. In addition, the interactive learning curriculum co-designed by doctors, educators, and families include fun and educational content.

"I am excited to see the progression of Rufus," said Carol Cramer, creator of Rufus the Bear. "When I put together the first Rufus bear I wanted to provide my son with an object of comfort to help navigate his new normal, but little did I know through connecting with JDRF and other T1D families there was a widespread need for a comforting companion. Over the years, I have seen Rufus help families through the hardest times and I am extremely proud of the continued work of JDRF to ensure so many children receive their new diabetes best friend."

Rufus is available to newly diagnosed families through the Bag of Hope program and on the JDRF store https://shop.jdrf.org/product/JDRF-Rufus.

The app Rufus the Bear with Diabetes is available on Google Play, Apple App Store and the Amazon App Store.

About T1D

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which a person's pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. It occurs when the body's immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the Relpancreas, called beta cells. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. Its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D, and—at present—nothing you can do to get rid of it.

About JDRF

JDRF's mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.5 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter (@JDRF), Facebook (@myjdrf), and Instagram (@jdrfhq).

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy and the path to a cure for Type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with Type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org or follow @beyondtype1 on social media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JDRF