RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB1,676.7 million (US$260.2 million), representing a decrease of 34.0% from RMB2,541.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.
- Gross margin was 39.1%, compared to 45.1% in the second quarter of 2021.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB976.4 million (US$151.5 million), compared with RMB824.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB452.7 million (US$70.3 million), compared with RMB651.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.
[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
"In the third quarter, we continued to develop our business through concerted efforts deepening our scientific research abilities, adding to our differentiated product portfolio, and enhancing our sustainability initiatives. We also strengthened our core capabilities by expanding our talent pool, optimizing our retail network and making digitalization upgrades to our operating infrastructure," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "Looking ahead, with the formal confirmation of the amendment to the implementation rules of tobacco monopoly law announced last week bringing innovative tobacco products including e-cigarettes under the regulatory framework, together with the draft administrative measures for electronic cigarettes and the draft national electronic cigarette product standards announced earlier this week, we believe the sector will enter a new era of development, an era marked by enhanced product safety and quality, augmented social responsibilities, and improved intellectual property protection. These developments will pave way for long-term sustainable growth in this sector."
"In the past quarter, we placed even more focus on investments in R&D, organizational upgrades and operational efficiency improvements in existing channels, shifting from the efforts on distribution network expansion in previous quarters," said Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology. "As a result, we have a richer product portfolio in the pipeline and healthier inventory levels across our value chain."
"We believe our quarterly revenue drop was temporary, and the investments we made in products, talents, research, and compliance in the third quarter and beyond will place us in advantageous positions under the new regulatory paradigm. We expect these investments to yield steady and sustainable growth soon," Mr. Lu added.
Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Net revenues decreased by 34.0% to RMB1,676.7 million (US$260.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB2,541.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was as a result of volatile market conditions, including (i) the negative publicity on the e-vapor industry since the latter half of the second quarter, (ii) the fact that the draft new rules announced on March 22, 2021 had not been formally confirmed in this quarter, and (iii) evolving COVID-19 restrictions in response to outbreaks in China, which had an adverse impact on our sales and channel inventory management.
Gross profit decreased by 42.8% to RMB656.0 million (US$101.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB1,146.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Gross margin was 39.1% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 45.1% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to (i) an increase in direct cost related to promotional activities and (ii) an increase in inventory provision.
Operating expenses were positive RMB241.3 million (US$37.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 244.4% from RMB167.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The significant decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to the recognition of share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB523.7 million (US$81.3 million), consisting of (i) share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB90.8 million (US$14.1 million) recognized in selling expenses, (ii) share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB320.1 million (US$49.7 million) recognized in general and administrative expenses, and (iii) share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB112.8 million (US$17.5 million) recognized in research and development expenses. The significant fluctuations in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees as affected by the significant fluctuations of the share price of the Company.
Selling expenses decreased by 55.1% to RMB56.5 million (US$8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB126.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by the (i) fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses and (ii) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits, partially offset by an increase in branding material expenses.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 649.8% to positive RMB253.2 million (US$39.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from RMB46.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by the (i) fluctuation of the share-based compensation expenses and (ii) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits.
Research and development expenses decreased by 808.3% to positive RMB44.6 million (US$6.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021 from positive RMB4.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by the (i) fluctuation of the share-based compensation expenses and (ii) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits, partially offset by (i) an increase in software and technical expenses and (ii) an increase in consulting expenses.
Income from operations was RMB897.3 million (US$139.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB979.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Income tax expense was RMB121.4 million (US$18.8 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB204.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in taxable income.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB976.4 million (US$151.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with RMB824.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB452.7 million (US$70.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 30.5% from RMB651.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.724 (US$0.112) and RMB0.717 (US$0.111), respectively, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.595 and RMB0.591, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.334 (US$0.052) and RMB0.332 (US$0.051), respectively, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.470 and RMB0.467, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.
[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Balance Sheet and Statements of Cash Flows
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, short-term investments and long-term bank deposits of RMB14,720.3 million (US$2,284.6 million), compared to RMB14,880.8 million as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, approximately US$1,643.1 million (RMB10,586.9 million) was denominated in U.S. dollars.
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, net cash used in operating activities was RMB142.9 million (US$22.2 million).
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and "branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculation.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income/(loss). The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/(loss), basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,113,988
6,368,034
988,303
Restricted cash
340,813
500
78
Short-term bank deposits
493,282
2,503,153
388,483
Receivables from online payment platforms
862
1,923
298
Short-term investments
1,473,349
3,138,215
487,043
Accounts and notes receivable
20,089
6,984
1,084
Inventories, net
329,123
622,990
96,687
Amounts due from related parties
21,006
21,382
3,318
Prepayments and other current assets
74,383
372,198
57,764
Total current assets
3,866,895
13,035,379
2,023,058
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
74,500
143,879
22,330
Intangible assets, net
5,393
8,533
1,324
Long-term investments
4,000
12,000
1,862
Deferred tax assets
6,000
815
127
Right-of-use assets, net
91,743
195,493
30,340
Long-term bank deposits
-
2,710,378
420,644
Other non-current assets
11,354
38,074
5,909
Total non-current assets
192,990
3,109,172
482,536
Total assets
4,059,885
16,144,551
2,505,594
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts and notes payable
1,459,782
1,449,385
224,941
Contract liabilities
320,434
115,956
17,996
Salary and welfare benefits payable
179,558
341,094
52,937
Taxes payable
363,644
480,648
74,595
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
116,929
259,554
40,282
Amounts due to related parties
11,174
-
-
Lease liabilities-current portion
45,073
79,837
12,391
Total current liabilities
2,496,594
2,726,474
423,142
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
5,210
5,210
809
Lease liabilities-non-current portion
49,448
121,284
18,823
Total non-current liabilities
54,658
126,494
19,632
Total liabilities
2,551,252
2,852,968
442,774
Shareholders' Equity:
Ordinary shares (US$0.00001 par value; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized;
94
103
16
Additional paid in capital
1,589,857
11,806,405
1,832,326
Statutory reserves
1,000
1,000
155
(Accumulated deficit)/ retained earnings
(81,640)
1,449,183
224,910
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(678)
31,984
4,962
Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity
1,508,633
13,288,675
2,062,369
Noncontrolling interests
-
2,908
451
Total shareholders' equity
1,508,633
13,291,583
2,062,820
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,059,885
16,144,551
2,505,594
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
1,120,159
2,541,402
1,676,723
260,223
2,201,261
6,616,622
1,026,884
Cost of revenues
(682,617)
(1,394,916)
(1,020,753)
(158,418)
(1,367,838)
(3,710,092)
(575,797)
Gross profit
437,542
1,146,486
655,970
101,805
833,423
2,906,530
451,087
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(86,650)
(126,005)
(56,525)
(8,773)
(246,471)
(474,066)
(73,574)
General and administrative expenses
(254,815)
(46,056)
253,231
39,301
(324,926)
(505,639)
(78,474)
Research and development expenses
(38,546)
4,911
44,607
6,923
(90,396)
(162,116)
(25,160)
Total operating expenses
(380,011)
(167,150)
241,313
37,451
(661,793)
(1,141,821)
(177,208)
Income from operations
57,531
979,336
897,283
139,256
171,630
1,764,709
273,879
Other income：
Interest income, net
11,242
16,069
22,633
3,513
24,729
48,117
7,468
Investment income
5,842
23,868
27,463
4,262
8,731
66,258
10,283
Others, net
10,507
9,185
150,498
23,357
23,461
156,515
24,291
Income before income tax
85,122
1,028,458
1,097,877
170,388
228,551
2,035,599
315,921
Income tax expense
(77,288)
(204,154)
(121,442)
(18,848)
(119,907)
(501,889)
(77,892)
Net income
7,834
824,304
976,435
151,540
108,644
1,533,710
238,029
Less: net income attributable to
-
-
2,520
391
-
2,520
391
Net income attributable to RLX
7,834
824,304
973,915
151,149
108,644
1,531,190
237,638
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(357)
(184,772)
41,911
6,504
156
32,662
5,069
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
(357)
(184,772)
41,911
6,504
156
32,662
5,069
Total comprehensive income
7,477
639,532
1,018,346
158,044
108,800
1,566,372
243,098
Less: total comprehensive income
-
-
2,520
391
-
2,520
391
Total comprehensive income attributable
7,477
639,532
1,015,826
157,653
108,800
1,563,852
242,707
Net income per ordinary share/ADS
Basic
0.005
0.595
0.724
0.112
0.076
1.078
0.167
Diluted
0.005
0.591
0.717
0.111
0.076
1.073
0.167
Weighted average number of ordinary
Basic
1,436,815,570
1,385,410,036
1,345,928,878
1,345,928,878
1,436,815,570
1,419,969,217
1,419,969,217
Diluted
1,436,815,570
1,394,565,595
1,357,908,401
1,357,908,401
1,436,815,570
1,427,055,536
1,427,055,536
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
7,834
824,304
976,435
151,540
108,644
1,533,710
238,029
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Selling expenses
9,760
(51,473)
(90,768)
(14,087)
19,055
(21,538)
(3,343)
General and administrative expenses
214,572
(41,404)
(320,126)
(49,683)
226,047
256,964
39,880
Research and development expenses
13,834
(79,666)
(112,847)
(17,514)
27,905
(54,201)
(8,412)
Non-GAAP net income
246,000
651,761
452,694
70,256
381,651
1,714,935
266,154
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
7,834
824,304
973,915
151,149
108,644
1,531,190
237,638
Add: share-based compensation expenses
238,166
(172,543)
(523,741)
(81,284)
273,007
181,225
28,125
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX
246,000
651,761
450,174
69,865
381,651
1,712,415
265,763
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS
- Basic
0.171
0.470
0.334
0.052
0.266
1.206
0.187
- Diluted
0.171
0.467
0.332
0.051
0.266
1.200
0.186
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
- Basic
1,436,815,570
1,385,410,036
1,345,928,878
1,345,928,878
1,436,815,570
1,419,969,217
1,419,969,217
- Diluted
1,436,815,570
1,394,565,595
1,357,908,401
1,357,908,401
1,436,815,570
1,427,055,536
1,427,055,536
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
798,828
649,441
(142,852)
(22,170)
1,299,262
1,334,154
207,057
Net cash used in investing activities
(746,205)
(3,620,360)
(38,534)
(5,980)
(2,642,398)
(6,473,141)
(1,004,616)
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities
324,272
(6,174)
389
60
1,375,540
10,031,637
1,556,886
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash
15,915
(146,515)
23,372
3,627
30,005
21,083
3,272
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
392,810
(3,123,608)
(157,625)
(24,463)
62,409
4,913,733
762,599
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
153,691
9,649,767
6,526,159
1,012,844
484,092
1,454,801
225,782
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
546,501
6,526,159
6,368,534
988,381
546,501
6,368,534
988,381
