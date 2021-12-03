United Takes Pilot Development to Greater Heights: United Aviate Academy's First Class to Start Dec. 6 at New Training Facility in Phoenix

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced the inaugural class of 30 United Aviate Academy students will begin their studies on Dec. 6 at the new flight training academy at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. The first class, 80% of whom are women or people of color, will complete a rigorous, year-long training program that sets them up for a career that reflects United's high standard of professionalism and deep commitment to delivering a safe, caring, dependable and efficient travel experience. United Aviate Academy received more than 7,500 applications from aspiring pilots around the country in less than six months, with nearly 75% of those applicants being women or people of color.

After completing their training at the academy, students will build flight and leadership experience while working within the Aviate pilot development ecosystem at partner universities, professional flight training organizations and United Express carriers on their way to becoming United pilots.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first class of students to the academy's new home at Phoenix Goodyear airport," said Mary Ann Schaffer, United's chief pilot and member of the United Aviate Academy board of directors. "The facility ensures we have the resources to expand our training capabilities and that the next generation of aviators will receive industry-leading training toward their goal of becoming a pilot for United Airlines."

Following the inaugural class, United Aviate Academy anticipates welcoming between 25 and 50 new students each month and expects to train at least 500 students yearly, with a goal for at least half of those being women or people of color. United currently expects to hire at least 10,000 pilots by 2030.

United Aviate Academy at Phoenix Goodyear Airport

The state-of-the-art, 340,000 square-foot facility at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, which United Aviate Academy will lease from the city of Phoenix, will provide aspiring pilots with industry-leading resources, equipment, and accommodations. The facility was previously home to Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT), and United Aviate Academy will sublease part of its facility to LAT, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lufthansa, a United Star Alliance partner.

Other advantages the facility will offer to United Aviate Academy include:

Leasing a fleet of late-model Cirrus SR-20 series single-engine aircraft, which feature advanced safety characteristics

Nearly 50,000 square feet of office space

Multiple aircraft hangars

Dormitory rooms for student housing with ample room for expansion

Proximity to many auxiliary airfields in the Phoenix area

Favorable weather for year-round flight training

United Next

United is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers and employees. In addition to today's announcement, United has recently:

Launched an ambitious plan to transform the United customer experience by adding and upgrading hundreds of aircraft as well as investing in features like larger overhead bins, seatback entertainment in every seat and the industry's fastest available Wi-Fi.

Announced a goal to create 25,000 unionized jobs by 2026 that includes careers as pilots, flight attendants, agents, technicians, and dispatchers.

Announced that United will train at least 5,000 pilots by 2030 through the United Aviate Academy , with the goal of at least half being women or people of color.

Required all U.S. employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

Became the first airline to offer customers the ability to check their destination's travel requirements, schedule COVID-19 tests and more on its mobile app and website.

Invested in emerging technologies that are designed to decarbonize air travel, like an agreement to work with urban air mobility company Archer , an investment in aircraft startup Heart Aerospace and a purchase agreement with Boom Supersonic

Committed to going 100% green by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets.

Eliminated change fees for all economy and premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S.

