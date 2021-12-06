Google recommends Swit collaboration platform as 'Innovative Solution'

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc., a global enterprise collaboration software company based in San Francisco, has been officially recommended by Google Workspace Marketplace as an innovative solution among new apps.

Swit is selected as one of the Apps to Discover under the Editor's Choice on Google Workspace Marketplace. Swit's GW Add-on works with Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Swit is a comprehensive Work OS suite of collaboration essentials that enhance work efficiency and transparency for organizations of all sizes. Swit combines the essential functions of team chat and task management, to support both communication within a team as well as coordination between departments.

Unlike the single-functionality of the other collaboration tools on the market, Swit natively hosts both chat and task management functions to streamline workflow and synchronize communication in real time. The integration of Google Workspace and MS Office 365 - used by most global organizations - makes it an all-in-one platform for all your work needs.

Google Workspace Marketplace offers high-quality enterprise apps that enhance the Google Workspace experience. In the Editor's Choice section, Swit is ranked 29th on the list of 'Apps to Discover', a curated collection of new and innovative apps that includes other leading-edge software like Dropbox and Evernote.

Swit is the only collaboration tool available that provides six essential Google services necessary for work in a single space: Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Calendar.

Google Workspace Marketplace recommendations are made once a year, taking into account factors such as deployment strategy, integration, browser/device compatibility, and DevOps. They will only recommend apps that they anticipate will increase users tenfold over the coming year. Google also works with a third-party company to determine whether the recommended apps meet the necessary requirements for security and minimum daily API quota.

"Swit acts as a front-end hub for Google Workspace, helping to increase compatibility with Google apps," said Josh Lee, CEO and co-founder of Swit. "In a hybrid, remote, or asynchronous work environment, an integrated employee experience hub is essential," he added.

Swit started to attract attention in the global enterprise software market by winning the Growth Startup of the Year Award (Grand Prize) at the 2020 Startup Grind Global Conference, the world's largest startup community. It was selected as a "Most Promising Remote Work Technology Solution" by CIO Review magazine and is growing rapidly, already securing 37,000 global customers in 184 countries, including Korean Air, Central (CTR), Timon, Aurora World and more in South Korea.

