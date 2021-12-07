Amprius Technologies Announces Breakthrough Extreme Fast Charge Capability of 80% Charge in Six Minutes

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., the performance leader in Silicon Anode Li-Ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire™ platform, announced a charging rate of six minutes to 80% from 0% state of charge. This technological breakthrough validates Amprius' industry-disrupting performance against the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium 2025 goal of 80% in sub-15 minutes and has been verified by Mobile Power Solutions . Additionally, a Fortune 100 company is sampling the technology.

Amprius Extreme Fast Charge is enabled by the properties of the company's proprietary Si-Nanowire™ anode, which is much thinner and lighter than conventional graphite anodes and has much higher conductivity due to the high electrical continuity between silicon and the current collector.

"These results confirm the significant benefits of our Si-Nanowire™ anode for electric vehicle applications, where fast charge and high energy density are essential," said Jon Bornstein , Chief Operating Officer of Amprius Technologies. "The need to shorten charge times extends well beyond the rapidly growing EV market and into the broader electric-mobility markets, including micro-mobility and aviation. We are excited to share this third-party validation that confirms Amprius Technologies' Si-Nanowire™ platform delivers the highest energy density, power density and now fast charging rate for real commercial applications."

Amprius continues to advance Li-Ion cell technology by leveraging the patented attributes of its Si-Nanowire™ anode, and this result reinforces its industry-disrupting performance capabilities.

Extreme Fast Charge is available on battery cells that are currently in commercial production (P/N NW445060-2.6P-007) and used in a variety of products including power-intensive drone applications. In addition to an unprecedented charging rate, the battery cell has exceptional specific energy of 370 Wh/kg and supports applications that require very high sustained power use-cases.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. Please go to Amprius.com for more information.

Amprius is a leading manufacturer and developer of high energy and high capacity lithium-ion batteries (PRNewsfoto/Amprius Nanjing)

