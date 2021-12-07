For today's engaged couples, celebrating their love and commitment isn't their only priority, they also want to 'do good'

Giving Back is a Key Wedding Trend for 2022, According to New Research

Giving Back is a Key Wedding Trend for 2022, According to New Research For today's engaged couples, celebrating their love and commitment isn't their only priority, they also want to 'do good'

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study examining "giving back" behaviors of 1,000 engaged couples, 64%* are likely to support a charitable cause as part of their upcoming weddings or associated events, such as bridal showers and gift registries. That's equivalent to 1.58 million weddings in 2022 based on wedding market data .

VOW for Girls survey results

The study was conducted by The Wedding Report in conjunction with VOW for Girls, a nonprofit organization that partners with the global wedding industry, brands, and individuals to end the international child marriage crisis. The findings affirmed that including a charitable component as part of their wedding is an important trend for today's couples.

"Now more than ever, couples are looking to align their purchasing dollars and their values -- including with their weddings," says Clay Dunn, CEO of VOW for Girls. "More than $60 billion will be spent on weddings in the U.S this year alone -- the potential to make an impact while celebrating love is enormous. By aligning with nonprofit organizations like VOW for Girls around their weddings, couples have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a positive impact."

The findings revealed today's couples don't want to be alone in giving back – they plan to make charitable giving a part of their guests' experiences, as well as incorporate charitable giving beyond asking for monetary gifts:

66% of respondents said they would likely consider adding a donation option to their wedding registry to ask their friends and family to donate to a cause in lieu of a gift.

72% of couples are likely to hire a wedding vendor that donates a portion of their profits to a cause.

67% of people surveyed are more likely to include gifts on their registry if a portion of proceeds support a cause, versus similar gift items that do not benefit a cause-related organization.

The survey also examined the top causes couples are interested in supporting as part of their wedding and revealed that:

Respondents' top preference (67%) is to align their weddings with causes** that support women and girls.

This was followed by education, poverty, and health related-issues, which commonly intersect with women's and girl's rights.

On the issue of child marriage in particular, 62% of people surveyed acknowledged their familiarity with the global issue, while 63% were likely to support ending child marriage with their own wedding.

"Girls around the globe were hit hard by the global pandemic -- locking them out of educational and economic opportunities, and leading to an increase in child marriage globally," adds Clay Dunn. "With more than 12 million children becoming brides every year, women and girls need our support now more than ever before. As weddings resume, it's heartening to see so many generous couples say they want to give back while supporting women and girls. This is a tremendous opportunity for VOW and our work to support girls to live lives they love."

For more information, please visit www.vowforgirls.org and follow on IG at @vowforgirls.

*PREFERRED WAYS COUPLES WANT TO SUPPORT A CAUSE AS PART OF A WEDDING

(Participants were not limited to a single choice)

Make a donation in honor of your guests and/or in lieu of favors Request donations in addition to or instead of gifts Register for items where a portion of the sale price benefits a cause Turn your bridal shower into a fundraiser Choose vendors and/or services that support a nonprofit None, I don't want to support a cause as part of my wedding

**TOP CAUSES ENGAGED COUPLES WANT TO SUPPORT AS PART OF THEIR WEDDING

(Participants were not limited to a single choice)

Girls' and Women's Rights Education Poverty Health-Related Issues Environment / Climate Change Animal Rights Other None

About VOW for Girls

VOW for Girls is a growing global movement that partners with brands and individuals to end the international child marriage crisis. Count to three. A child just became a bride. By raising funds and awareness, VOW's mission is to end child marriage by building a connected groundswell of love and support for every girl whose right to own her future is at risk.

100% of the funds raised by VOW for Girls are invested in underfunded but effective local efforts that advance girls' rights by providing education, job training, and vital life skills, so girls can own their futures. VOW for Girls is a vow for the future.

Of the 175+ organizations supported to date, 85% are led by women. An estimated 260,000 girls have been directly impacted by this work to date and 1.6 million individuals have indirectly benefited.

Media Contact:

Rachel Albert

HVM Communications

rachel@h-vm.com

(508) 523-2050

VOW for Girls (PRNewsfoto/VOW for Girls)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VOW for Girls