NCCER and Build Your Future Congratulate Scholarship and Contest Winners

ALACHUA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCER and Build Your Future (BYF) are excited to announce the recipients of Careers in Construction Month (CICM) pledge scholarships and the winners of the I BUILT THIS! video contest. The pledge drawing and video contest were part of the CICM campaign and helped increase public awareness of career paths in construction. This year, CICM was a resounding success with 47 states and U.S. territories filing proclamations, 168 industry and education companies pledging to connect with students and 35 individuals submitting videos.

Educators and industry members pledged to make meaningful connections in October for a chance to win one of four $5,000 scholarships. The organizations who were drawn to award a scholarship to a secondary construction craft training program of their choice are: Lantz Construction Company, Northeast Florida Builders Association, Patrick & Henry Community College and Riverside County Office of Education.

"Lantz Construction Company awarded the scholarship money to Massanutten Technical Center because it is a staple in our community and a great school for those interested in a career in construction. They offer a variety of construction programs including carpentry, electricity, building management, welding, architecture and interior design. These students excel, and many find jobs locally upon graduation," said Arianna Williams, marketing and communications director at Lantz Construction Company.

"Patrick & Henry Community College was proud to nominate Henry County Schools Career Academy because it is committed to taking career and technical education to the next level. The Career Academy's objective is to make education applied, practical and aligned with industry needs," stated Rhonda Hodges, vice president of workforce, economic and community development at Patrick & Henry Community College.

"The Lewis 'Red' Bean Center provides electrical and HVAC classes that serve all students of Nassau County. The instructor, Preston Reeves, is a long-term instructor with a great deal of NCCER certifications. For these reasons, the Northeast Florida Builders Association Apprenticeship felt the center was well-deserving of the scholarship money," commented Christina Thomas, director of workforce development at Northeast Florida Builders Association Apprenticeship.

"The Riverside County Office of Education eagerly nominated the Come Back Kids Charter School at the Empower Youth Hemet Campus. Its YouthBuild Plus program provides education, leadership development, community service, logistics and meaningful project-based occupational skills training to 71 at-risk, disadvantaged youth. The Come Back Kids Charter School prepares students to immediately enter the construction workforce once they complete the program. They are deserving recipients of this award," remarked Jamechia Prater-Moril, school counselor at Riverside County Office of Education.

In addition, the seventh annual I BUILT THIS! contest recently concluded with its biggest year yet. The video contest gives secondary and postsecondary students and trainees the opportunity to showcase projects that they have worked on. With the highest number of videos submitted to date, the competition was incredibly tough this year.

NCCER and BYF congratulate the winners of this year's contest: Seth Hartman of Carroll County Career and Technology Center (secondary category), Preston Harper of ABC Virginia and Southern Air (postsecondary category) and John Alcorn of Carroll County Career and Technology Center (People's Choice). This year in the People's Choice voting there were more than 8,500 total votes, and although it was a close race, Alcorn received 27% of these votes.

A special thank you to the 2021 I BUILT THIS! prize sponsors: DEWALT, IRWIN, LENOX and Pearson. This year's winners will receive more than $10,000 in prizes, including tools, a gift card and NCCER and BYF swag. The associated school or training program will receive a classroom book set from NCCER/Pearson and a winner display banner.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications to help develop skilled craft professionals NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals, including a parent and educator focused website: discover.byf.org. For more information, visit www.byf.org.

