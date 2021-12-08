2021 USO Service Members of the Year Announced

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) proudly recognizes six junior enlisted service members, E-5 or below, with its 2021 USO Service Members of the Year Awards. Each year, honorees from different military branches are nominated by their command leadership for performing extraordinary acts of bravery that exemplify the values of the Armed Forces and the USO.

"Some of the country's finest Americans are in the ranks of the military. Then there are these six individuals who stand out among their peers," said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. "In displaying selflessness and bravery, these men and women have gone above and beyond the normal course of duty to be recognized as the USO's Service Members of the Year. We are proud to honor their achievements and encourage all Americans to join us in doing the same."

The 2021 USO Service Members of the Year include:

Sgt. Breanna J. Jessop | USO Soldier of the Year 2021: Sgt. Breanna J. Jessop displayed exemplary leadership and heroism during the evacuation operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan . While there, she ensured 4,000 U.S. military personnel and coalition forces had access to essential hygiene items and oversaw the operation of an orphanage with over 400 displaced children. Jessop serves with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division and is from Myton, Utah .

Sgt. Seth A. Dewey | USO Marine of the Year 2021: Sgt. Seth A. Dewey's calm leadership and superior communication skills during a hostile military attack in Baghdad, Iraq , ensured that the U.S. Embassy's compound perimeter remained secure. Dewey serves with the U.S. Marine Corps' 2D Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division and is from Hesperia, Michigan .

Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnnharley S. Delacruz | USO Sailor of the Year 2021: Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnnharley S. Delacruz's brave actions saved Marines' lives when an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) sank 350 feet to the bottom of the ocean. During an in-flight casualty evacuation, he also stabilized and saved a patient whose health suddenly declined. Delacruz serves with the U.S. Navy's Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, MEF Camp Pendleton and is from Fountain Valley, California .

Staff Sgt. Ryan T. Daggett | USO Airman of the Year 2021: Staff Sgt. Ryan T. Daggett rescued a nonresponsive civilian from a three-car collision. He safely extracted the victim from the vehicle and performed lifesaving first-aid treatment. Daggett serves with the U.S. Air Force's 8th Security Forces Squadron and is from Greeley, Colorado .

Petty Officer 3rd Class Gerrod J. Britton | USO Coast Guardsman of the Year 2021: Petty Officer 3rd Class Gerrod J. Britton was off-duty when he witnessed a severe car accident. He safely extracted two of the passengers and, with the help of a bystander, saved a third trapped victim seconds before the car was engulfed in flames. Britton serves with the U.S. Coast Guard at Station Morro Bay and is from Plattsmouth, Nebraska .

Sgt. Francisco Javier Luna | USO National Guardsman of the Year 2021: Sgt. Francisco Javier Luna was on patrol with the Springfield Police Department in Massachusetts when he saved a baby's life by performing CPR on the unconscious child while waiting on emergency medical services to arrive. Luna serves with the Massachusetts National Guard's 972nd Military Police Company and is from Springfield, Massachusetts .

Learn more about the 2021 USO Service Members of the Year here. Throughout December, the 2021 USO Service Members of the Year will be honored at celebrations hosted by their commands.

