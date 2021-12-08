All Weather Architectural Aluminum's Most Energy Efficient Window System Now Available All Weather Launches Title 24 Compliant Series 6100 Windows

VACAVILLE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the need for larger, higher performing custom aluminum windows for both the residential and commercial segments, All Weather Architectural Aluminum (All Weather) has launched the Series 6100, its newest, most optimized, energy efficient window design.

All Weather's new Series 6100 Window System

As the industry leader in designing and manufacturing high quality, energy efficient custom aluminum window and doors, the new Series 6100 is All Weather's first window system engineered to meet Title 24 compliance using the prescriptive method.

Available to order from All Weather's network of knowledgeable dealers, the Series 6100 window system

Utilizes a thermal strut system and offers dual and triple glazing for maximum energy efficiency and the company's best NFRC ratings

Features a robust 3 ¾ inch frame, mitered corners, and European corner keys for enhanced structural integrity to achieve a commercial performance grade, making the new window series All Weather's best exterior glazed solution for buildings 12 stories and under

Incorporates All Weather's latest aluminum extrusion frame design, combined with concealed hinges and a tension spring screen without pull tabs to provide a contemporary aesthetic

Offers fixed, casement, awning, and combination configurations; a max casement size of 48" x 96"; a max fixed lite size of 60 square feet, contemporary Encore handle and European style Fapim operator hardware options; an SDL and TDL option; and Class 1 clear and bronze anodized finishes for maximum design flexibility

"Our new Series 6100 reflects our commitment to providing energy efficient products that are aesthetically pleasing and offered in large sizes that enhance how our customers experience the world around them." commented Bert DiMauro, President, All Weather.

"It has been very exciting to see the Series 6100 transform from the first CAD drawing to the actual physical product," added Todd Smith, Sales Manager, All Weather. "The design of the new Series 6100 is based upon customer and market feedback and opens up an even wider array of projects and markets for us that require very low U-factors and extremely large operable windows."

With the continuing trends of sustainability, reduced energy consumption, increased demand for LEED certifications and stricter building energy codes, All Weather's Series 6100 Window is the ideal solution to meet the emerging energy requirement needs and structural performance goals for projects throughout the West and Pacific Northwest.

To learn more about the new Series 6100, All Weather's first Title 24 compliant window system using the prescriptive method, go to https://www.allweatheraa.com

About All Weather Architectural Aluminum

Now under third generation family ownership, All Weather Architectural Aluminum has hand crafted exceptional custom window & door systems for over 50 years. Utilizing the highest quality materials and applying the superior workmanship of true artisans, All Weather's fixed, casement, awning, hopper windows and swing, sliding and folding doors have breathed life into thousands of residential and commercial projects up and down the entire West Coast and beyond. Over the decades, All Weather's ability to provide creative solutions and custom products remain as one of the company's cornerstones and continues to set All Weather apart from the competition.

Business Inquiries Contact: sales@allweatheraa.com., (800) 680-5800

