AnChain.AI, Doosan Corporation (Doosan Digital Innovation BU) on Flow

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley-based digital asset platform company AnChain.AI today announced its partnership with Doosan Corporation (Doosan Digital Innovation BU- hereafter, DDI), a South Korean multinational conglomerate and Global Fortune 2000 company. The partnership is being supported by Dapper Labs, makers of NFT sensations CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot. Together, AnChain, Doosan Corporation, and Dapper Labs will launch the state of the art NFT Dooverse marketplace on Flow, a consumer-first blockchain.

The NFT Dooverse marketplace is a revolutionary digital asset platform for users to collect, trade, and engage with Korea's booming cultural economy through the blockchain.

The Dooverse NFT platform on Flow is the first of its kind, revolutionizing the metaverse experience and welcoming users across the globe. Powered by smart contracts and blockchain, the platform will provide unprecedented ease of access and user engagement with the thriving Korean culture scene, and feature a wide range of exclusive digital collectibles including trading cards, artwork, and more. Dooverse will feature a social experience built around collectible digital assets, creating a fun, authentic, and accessible enhancement of the digital experience on blockchain. In its first NFT launch, Dooverse will feature legendary players and iconic moments of the Doosan Bears, one of the most successful professional baseball teams competing in the KBO League.

"We're thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with AnChain.AI on Flow, with some of the premier names in the NFT and digital collectibles ecosystems." said Robert Oh, Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Digital and COO of Doosan Digital Innovation . "The Dooverse metaverse project represents the most ambitious NFT development in Korea, connecting millions across the globe, and creating new ways for fans to engage with Korean media culture all around the world."

"Korean media culture has quickly become a global phenomenon." said Mickey Mayer, SVP Partnerships, Dapper Labs. "Flow is proud to support Doosan Corporation and AnChain.AI in bringing this unique digital collectibles experience to fans all over the world. The Dooverse marketplace is creating an amazing new fan experience."

New and old fans of the team can earn cards by purchasing packs, attending games, participating in fan meetups, and even buying concessions. Owning a card and completing sets gives a variety of benefits, such as exclusive access to autograph signings and other memorabilia.

"AnChain.AI is proud to collaborate with exceptional partners like Doosan Corporation to bring Dooverse to the Flow blockchain, and millions of fans around the world." said Ben Wu, co-founder and COO of AnChain.AI. "Our mission is to combine the best of blockchain technology and global culture, cultivating new arenas for fans around the world to engage with their favorite personalities."

Dooverse was launched on November 30th.. Learn more and stay informed about the latest NFT drops at dooverse.io . And for more information about Flow, please visit: onflow.org

About AnChain.AI

AnChain.AI is a leading digital asset platform company providing secure and compliant blockchain-enabled solutions, founded in 2018 by cybersecurity and enterprise software veterans. Backed by Silicon Valley and Wall Street VC's and the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, AnChain.AI is servicing 100+ customers from over 20 countries, screening over $80 Billion in daily transactions, is trusted by leading virtual asset service providers, financial institutions, governments, and has been featured in CBS News, MIT Tech Review, Coindesk, and DEF CON. More at: https://www.anchain.ai/

About Doosan Digital Innovation BU

DDI (Doosan Digital Innovation) BU is Doosan Corporation's digital service provider of consulting, system integration, application system service, platform and infrastructure services, leveraging accumulated digital capabilities and global partner networks and servicing customers throughout the world. For more information, please visit https://www.doosandigitalinnovation.com/en .

About Flow

Flow is a fast, developer-friendly, next-gen blockchain chosen for its combination of scalability and usability, and its commitment to empowering communities. Flow is the only layer-one blockchain originally created by a team that has consistently delivered great consumer blockchain experiences including CryptoKitties, Dapper Wallet and NBA Top Shot. Flow boasts a rich ecosystem of top entertainment brands, development studios, and venture-backed startups. Flow ecosystem partners include global IP brands like Warner Music, Ubisoft, NBA and UFC; e-commerce leader Shopify, leading game developers, including Animoca Brands, Sumo Digital and nWay; and many leaders in the crypto space such as Circle and Binance.

