Axalta named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has been named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for 2022 by Newsweek magazine. The list recognizes the 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories. Axalta ranked 138 overall and eighth in the capital goods industry classification.

"We're proud to be recognized by Newsweek for our ongoing commitment to sustainable product and technology innovation, responsible manufacturing, employee and community engagement, and ethical business practices," said Robert Bryant, President and CEO of Axalta. "Inclusion on this list demonstrates the amazing work our teams around the world do every day to reduce the environmental impact of operations, develop product technologies that enhance our customers' sustainability efforts, and have a positive impact on our employees, customers, and shareholders."

For Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022, companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports, as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

Learn more about Axalta's ESG and sustainability efforts at www.axalta.com/sustainability

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

