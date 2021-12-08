DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital-health platform 'DocNow' has embarked on a series of initiatives to further assist participating physicians on its platform. With some of these initiatives already underway, physicians/healthcare providers can now actively expand their scope of practice, maximize outreach & connectivity when teaming up with fellow professionals, swiftly conduct in-depth, one-on-one telehealth calls with patients; all this and more with the advantages of DocNow's personalized & smartly tailored pricing framework.

'DocNow' ramps up expansion in telehealth delivery with prolific support initiatives for partnering physicians.

'DocNow' powers up VoIP technology for enhanced connectivity . Partnering physicians can expect to deliver the best possible virtual care experience to patients with DocNow's advanced VoIP protocols that render high-quality voice communications with zero interruption, call-dropout or network latency issues.

'DocNow' unravels its one-click quick response (QR) code reading feature for prompt recognition & database optimization . For existing healthcare practitioners, instant onboarding of physicians is now as handy as a single click. For practitioners looking to integrate as many professionals into the fold, DocNow's QR code reading feature is a trend-setting, ahead-of-the-curve initiative.

'DocNow' steers a new course in pricing with its impeccably tailored, customer-driven pricing model . DocNow has recently rolled-out a new pricing structure that is physician-centered and prioritizes efficiency. Partnering physicians can now rest easy with DocNow's fully integrated 24/7 virtual set-up & support, available at a $250 annual fee (an additional $19.99 for every 'new' patient added) all with zero cancellation charges. DocNow's new pricing model is essentially value-centric and ensures that prioritized virtual healthcare assistance remains an accessible and affordable proposition for patients and service providers alike.

DocNow is a one-stop patient-practitioner virtual connectivity platform, specializing in end-to-end digitized healthcare delivery. DocNow offers patients fully integrated round-the-clock access to over 500 licensed physicians across the US, with an extensive repertoire of personalized and user-friendly virtual healthcare services to choose from.

