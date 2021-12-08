Forsta Announces Global Partnership with Phebi.AI

NEW YORK, OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta, a leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced a global partnership with Phebi.AI, an innovative voice technology company. This new partnership enables research and insights professionals to leverage Phebi's advanced voice analysis technology across qualitative and quantitative research programs on Forsta's comprehensive insights technology platform.

Phebi provides voice technology and research-based non-conscious analysis solutions, which combine the usage of speech recognition, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to understand the true sentiment behind people's voiced opinions. Unlike traditional voice analysis technology, Phebi's A.I.-driven tool applies proven behavioral science to detect and analyze emotions based on how people speak, with audio analysis for 24 distinct voice characteristics taking place every three seconds.

"We are thrilled to begin a new and important partnership with Phebi, whose innovative technology further empowers insights professionals to understand the authentic human experiences of their customers and key stakeholders," said Zhana Baleva, Managing Director of Qualitative Business at Forsta. "Phebi's technology adds great value for customers of the Forsta platform as they seek to uncover the most compelling emotions, opinions, and customer stories from their insights research programs."

Within the Forsta platform, Phebi will enable market researchers to leverage the power of voice analysis in qualitative tools, such as video interviews and digital diaries, and in quantitative research via the inclusion of voice-enabled, open-ended survey questions. Collectively, these actions will help insights professionals better understand people, better predict behaviors, and better utilize the full potential of their data-driven insights.

"Partnering with a leading experience and research technology company like Forsta is a critical step in our growth journey," said Mike Page, Chief Executive Officer at Phebi. "The capabilities of Forsta's customer insights technology, coupled with our innovative analysis of people's nonconscious expression of emotion, will deliver best-in-class results for market research agencies and enterprise-side customers alike."

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive platform for research and insights solutions, spanning CX, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee), Qual, Quant, Data Visualization and more. Forsta's extensive set of market-leading tools, including our award-winning data visualization and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means "to understand" in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

About Phebi.AI

Phebi Ltd. (Phebi.AI) was founded based on the ideas that voice interactions are the most intuitive, natural, and efficient way for us to communicate and that what people say, and how they say it, can be used to unlock what is in their heads and hearts. Phebi is a voice tech leader whose one-of-a-kind technology combines speech recognition, NLP, AI, and machine learning to create affordable, easy-to-deploy, voice-enabled software that analyzes nonconscious emotion to provide new insights that increase understanding, better predict behavior, and improve business results. For more information, visit https://phebi.ai.

