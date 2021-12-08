Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Now on Latest LG Smart TVs

LG Smart TV Owners Can Now Experience Premium Gaming on State-of-the-Art Displays With No Downloading or Additional Hardware

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announces the availability of Google's cloud gaming service Stadia on LG Smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0. Native support of Stadia gameplay on LG Smart TVs helps deliver instant access to high-end games with support for exceptional graphics and frame rates on cutting-edge displays.

Available now to download on the LG Content Store in the United States and the 21 other countries where Stadia is currently available , the Stadia store features more than 200 popular games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, Baldur's Gate 3 as well as access to a growing list of free games and demos, all playable with just a compatible controller , no downloading required.

A subscription to Stadia Pro offers a growing library of 30-plus games to claim and play, with new titles added every month and exclusive discounts on games and add-on content. With Stadia's support for up to 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) graphics and 60 FPS (Frames-Per-Second) gameplay plus immersive 5.1 surround sound, LG Smart TVs are the perfect choice for those seeking an advanced gaming experience without having to purchase a separate console or expensive gaming PC.*

Leading LG's Smart TV lineup, LG OLED TVs offer an unparalleled gaming experience with Stadia. Already a favorite among gamers worldwide, LG OLED TVs are ideal for first person shooters, real-time strategies or racing games, ensuring immaculate HDR picture quality, deep blacks and precise colors thanks to LG OLED's self-lit pixels. What's more, LG OLED's speedy 1ms response time and extremely low input lag without loss in picture quality gives players the edge they need to be victorious every time.

* 4K streaming and 5.1 surround sound available only to Stadia Pro subscribers. All new Stadia users can claim a one month trial subscription to Stadia Pro.

