A Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence Teaching Tool for Elementary Students

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photon Education is launching a first-of-its-kind AI Discovery Kit , which is distributed exclusively in the US by leading K-12 professional learning organization Eduscape . The kit allows students to develop competencies through practical activities by constructing a cityscape and performing subsequent exercises. It is a ready-to-use solution dedicated to educators who would like to introduce their students to artificial intelligence technology, even if they have no prior experience.

Among other things, the robot can transform into a smart cash register, a refrigerator, an autonomous vehicle, a police detective, or a chatbot. By performing custom-designed experiments, they will have an opportunity to explore the uses of the tested technology in their day-to-day life. Photon and the AI Discovery Kit can help students develop computer science skills, math skills, creativity and problem-solving, and job market skills.

The kit is suitable for grades 1-5, with two development paths for grades 1-3 and grades 4-5. Using the AI Discovery Kit , students will be able to design and build an urban space as a group. Depending on their grade level, the city model can be used as a space to learn about self-driving vehicles, discussing all the information these vehicles require to reach their destination safely. More advanced students can explore what happens when the robot comes across more than just road signs, such as shop front signs or external building signage. Students can test what happens when signs vary by typeface, font, language, or even handwriting styles to learn about machine text recognition possibilities, OCR technology, and translation tools.

About Eduscape

Eduscape is the leading professional learning solutions provider to K-12 education, with a mission to advance student outcomes by empowering and inspiring educators to rethink learning. The company is comprised almost entirely of former educators who have delivered exemplary professional learning solutions to more than 800,000 educators across 48 states and 13 countries.

About Photon

Photon Education is a Polish company with a global reach. It specializes in innovative educational solutions, such as robots. Photon products find their use in a wide range of age groups and school subjects, including sciences and social-emotional development. The goal of Photon Education is to help teachers develop new skills while helping students achieve skills necessary for the modern job market.

