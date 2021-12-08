MKD steps up its efforts in Industrial Parks

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, following the PRC development directives of Intelligent Industrial Parks for Chemical Enterprises, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) has stepped up its involvement in the construction of the chemical industry internet infrastructure, integrating 5G technology, AI, Internet of things (IOT).

From the two dimensions involving the E-commerce service platform and industrial internet infrastructure, MKD seeks to help improve the construction of Smart Industrial Parks, and Smart Cities.

Meanwhile, MKD's participation in the Smart Chemical Park construction project will not only steadily improve the infrastructure service system, it will create a more eco-friendly environment.

Our collaboration with the Hangzhou Institute for Advanced Studies (University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, UCAS) will help bolster the development of Intelligent Industrial Parks.

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the chemical market; the Company's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the potential impact of the COVID-19 to the Company's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

