Robin Washington joins StockX Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair

DETROIT, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX today announced the appointment of its newest board member and Audit Committee Chair, Robin Washington . Washington will be an essential advisor to StockX as the company continues to expand internationally, strategically diversify its catalog, and cement its position as the trusted global platform for consuming and trading current culture.

Washington, a greater Detroit native, is a renowned industry leader with deep experience as an advisor for tech and life science companies. She served as executive vice president and CFO at Gilead Sciences for almost 12 years, where she oversaw the global finance, facilities and operations, investor relations and IT organizations. She currently serves on the boards of Alphabet Inc., Salesforce, Honeywell International, the Mastercard Foundation, and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals.

Washington shares StockX's commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace, working with a variety of organizations to help diversify boards, including the Executive Leadership Council, the Black Women on Boards initiative and the Black Corporate Board Readiness program at Santa Clara University.

"As a Detroit native, I've long been inspired by StockX -- its roots in community, commitment to culture, and incredible global expansion are just a few of the reasons the company has been able to fundamentally change how people consume and trade around the world," said Washington. "It is a true privilege to join the Board of Directors. In addition to bringing my experience scaling global businesses and pushing the limits of technology to bear for StockX, I'm also committed to helping them foster a diverse, inclusive and innovation-focused culture for years to come."

"Robin is a proven and dynamic leader, with deep experience as an operator and board member at some of the leading global organizations of our time. Today, we're thrilled to welcome her to the StockX board as the Chair of our Audit Committee," said Scott Cutler, CEO of StockX. "Robin's perspective will be invaluable to our organization as we grow -- I look forward to not only working with her but to learning from her specific brand of values-driven leadership."

For more information about StockX, please visit www.stockx.com .

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel and accessories, electronics, collectibles and trading cards. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs more than 1,000 people across offices and 11 authentication centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

