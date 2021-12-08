Roborock S7 Wins 2021 Popular Science "Best of What's New" Award

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today announced its premium Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop was named a winner in the 2021 Popular Science Best of What's New Awards. The annual awards that highlight the most groundbreaking, culture-shifting products and technologies of the year recognized the Roborock S7 for its proprietary VibraRise technology that detects carpet and lifts its mopping attachment to avoid any mishaps.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's reputation for pushing the boundaries of engineering and design to pioneer the future of elegant, intelligent home cleaning solutions," said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. "The S7 takes 'effortless' to the next level with industry-first technology and is the exemplar candidate for the prestigious annual Popular Science awards, recognizing transformative achievements leading the evolution of the "Home."

Each year, the editors of Popular Science review thousands of products in search of the top 100 innovations—breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. Best of What's New Awards are presented to products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors and Security.

"The Best of What's New Awards celebrates the year's greatest feats of human ingenuity - the steps towards safer, healthier, more-sustainable, and happier days ahead," says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Corinne Iozzio. "Despite the supply chain challenges making headlines in 2021, breakthroughs across all our categories have helped us glimpse a future brimming with possibilities. This collection, which includes everything from an artificial intelligence mapping more-efficient airline routes to mountain-bike shocks that adjust themselves on the fly, is full of items we're proud to dub the Best of What's New."

Also named in this year's 2021 Good Housekeeping Cleaning Awards and 2021 TIME's Best Inventions , the Alexa-compatible Roborock S7 is available on Amazon for an MSRP of $649.

For even more convenience, customers can enjoy the combined cleaning power of the Roborock S7 and the new Roborock Auto-Empty Dock with the Roborock S7+ available for purchase on Amazon for $949.

To learn more about Roborock's lineup of premier home cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com .

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

