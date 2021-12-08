Striim Announces General Availability of Version 4.0 of its Streaming Platform New release focuses on secure, automated multi cloud data pipelines to stream mission critical business events in real time

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Striim, Inc. announced the availability of Striim 4.0, the next generation of its industry-leading data integration and streaming platform. Striim 4.0 introduces new features and enhances existing capabilities for customers to run hundreds of data pipelines on auto-pilot and infuse real-time data into their business processes. Customers can choose from over 100 built-in adapters to read from and write to a data store, storage system, or cloud, and in the format of their choice. They can efficiently manage their pipelines using Striim's visual, no-code user interface, SQL-based CLI (command line interface), and REST APIs (application programming interfaces). Striim 4.0 maximises operational uptime with data observability and automatic responses to changes in data structures and formats in upstream applications. To get started with Striim 4.0, visit https://www.striim.com/ .

"By 2022", IDC forecasts "over 90% of enterprises worldwide will be relying on a mix of on-premises/dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs". Enterprises must tackle the technical and cost challenges of integrating data across distributed environments because, according to McKinsey , "market demands are pushing organizations to handle even more extensive data sets and to achieve even faster query and analytics responses."

Striim enables customers to overcome the barriers between disparate platforms with unified real-time data integration and SQL-driven data streaming so they can extract more value from their data to improve products and make better business decisions. Striim can elastically scale to handle mass data volumes and act as an autonomous data pipeline to create insights in real-time.

Striim 4.0 expands on its mission with key features such as:

Enhanced user interface for operations at scale: Striim customers commonly operate hundreds of data pipelines with granular controls around access and governance. Customers can search, sort, filter and group users, roles, permissions, and data pipelines for easier management and compliance.

Schema evolution to automate common DDL (Data Definition Language) changes: Striim 4.0 eliminates integration downtime by detecting schema changes on source databases, and instantly and automatically replicating the changes to target systems with customer-defined guardrails to prevent unwanted schema changes.

Notification panel for lifecycle events and Historical end-to-end latency metrics: Customers can be confident in the fidelity and freshness of the data feeding their analytics and operational workflows. They can now easily monitor lifecycle events, such as the detection and propagation of a new table, and track the current and historical replication latencies across all their data pipelines.

Vault for customer secrets: Striim 4.0 augments customers' security posture by storing their tokens, passwords, certificates, and encryption keys in Striim's built-in Vault or in external vaults, such as HashiCorp Vault.

New connectors and optimizations for existing connectors: Striim 4.0 includes new adapters to read from and write to additional data platforms and formats, and enhances the performance of existing adapters to enable customers to modernize without sunsetting proven legacy systems. Striim's new adapter support includes change data capture (CDC) from PostgreSQL on public clouds such as Azure and Google Cloud, reading and transforming Cobol copybook, and reading very large transactions using the PostgreSQL CDC adapter.

"Striim's unified data integration and streaming platform enables modernization and digital transformation by connecting enterprise systems in a modern cloud architecture with fully automated real-time data pipelines," said Alok Pareek, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. "Fresh data is essential for enterprises to make the right business decisions at the right time, and the Striim platform enables them to integrate, analyze and transform their data in-flight. This speed gives them a clear and distinct competitive advantage."

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company that provides best-in-class networking solutions that support 85% of the world's largest communications service providers, as well as regional service providers, submarine network operators, data and cloud operators, and large enterprises. Ciena uses Striim to move massive volumes of data - between 40-90 million business events a day - into the cloud-based architecture that powers their sales, manufacturing, accounting, and dozens of other crucial business functions. Ciena's data customers no longer have to wonder when they'll be able to see their data because it appears immediately after changes occurred in the source platforms.

"The power of the cloud is amazing," says Rajesh Raju, Director of Data Engineering at Ciena, "but it's really all about speed. Because of Striim, we have so much customer and operational data at our fingertips. We can build all kinds of solutions without worrying about how we'll provide them with timely data."

Striim's unified data integration and streaming platform connects clouds, data and applications with unprecedented speed and simplicity to deliver the right data at the right time. Innovative enterprises use Striim to monitor business events across any environment, build applications that drive digital transformation, and leverage true real-time analytics to provide a superior experience to their customers. Striim is a privately held company based in Palo Alto, California, with offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

