Turning Rock Partners' Arvedlund Named Member of the SBA's Council on Underserved Communities

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners CEO and Founding Partner Maggie Arvedlund has been named to serve on the reconvened Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) authorized under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). Arvedlund was appointed by U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

The Council will work to further the equity priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration by making programmatic and policy recommendations to Administrator Guzman and the SBA to increase access and opportunity across SBA's programs and initiatives to help level the playing field for all of America's entrepreneurs.

"I am absolutely delighted to serve on the Council and to collaborate with the other members," said Arvedlund. "Given its focus on highlighting and addressing the needs of small business in underserved communities, the Council's work dovetails strongly with my values and experience. I look forward to bringing insights about capital markets to the Council as we work toward building and implementing valuable initiatives to enhance growth, job expansion and sustainability."

Drawing from the nation's most diverse and accomplished small business owners, community leaders, and advocates, Administrator Guzman's CUC membership represents the voices and interests of America's diverse small business owners, including those in disadvantaged groups such as women and communities of color. Together, the CUC's members will work to promote public investment and policy formation to address the barriers facing underserved small businesses.

About Turning Rock Partners:

Turning Rock Partners (TRP) targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact investor@turningrockpartners.com.

About the Council on Underserved Communities

Initially established in 2010, the Council on Underserved Communities provides advice, ideas, and opinions on SBA programs, services, and issues of interest to small businesses in underserved communities. The 20-member federal advisory committee serves as an essential connection between the SBA and underserved small businesses to work towards creating new and insightful initiatives to spur economic growth, job creation, competitiveness, and sustainability across all communities.

