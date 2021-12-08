U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at the Benzinga All Access Conference on December 14, 2021

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, will be presenting at the Benzinga All Access Conference, being held virtually on December 14, 2021. Please refer to the link and presentation details below.

Webcast Link and Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Time: 09:20 a.m. ET

Webcast URL*: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FY2GwsV_CM

U.S. Gold Corp.'s founder Mr. Edward Karr is scheduled to present at 9:20 a.m. ET and will provide an update on the Company's exploration and development projects, including its recently released prefeasibility study ("PFS") for its CK Gold Project and its SK-1300 Technical Report Summary, which cited proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.01 million ounces of gold and 248 million lbs. of copper, and an assessment for a pre-tax NPV of $323 million and IRR of 39.4%.

The Benzinga All Access Conference is a virtual event and will be a combination of part interview and part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, companies will be given the opportunity to tell their stories to a broad investment audience.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. Forward-looking statements include all mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; projected mine life; economic estimates, including NPV and IRR. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs; environmental and regulatory risks; the reasonability of the economic assumptions contained in the PFS; changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information, including interpretations of the information resulting from exploration, analysis or mining and processing experience; risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities; whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold project; COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

