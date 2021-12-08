Winbond's New 128Mb TrustME® W77Q Secure Flash memory adds critical H/W protection to Karamba Security's XGuard™ embedded security software, providing customers end to end runtime integrity protection for critical applications such as over-the-air updates

Winbond and Karamba Security provide a comprehensive cybersecurity solution tailored for automotive and other IoT critical needs Winbond's New 128Mb TrustME® W77Q Secure Flash memory adds critical H/W protection to Karamba Security's XGuard™ embedded security software, providing customers end to end runtime integrity protection for critical applications such as over-the-air updates

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, and Karamba Security, a leading embedded security provider for connected devices, today announced unprecedented automotive cybersecurity solution with their collaborative solution.

Karamba's XGuard™ software has already been recognized as a name in the automotive and IoT markets, enabling customers to comply with the new UN R155 regulation, detect and prevent cyber-attacks on the device, without changing R&D and validation processes.

Winbond's new TrustME® W77Q expands flash memory capacity to 128Mb, while maintaining its hardware root-of-trust and secure, encrypted, data-storage and data-transfer capabilities.

The combined Winbond-Karamba solution takes cybersecurity protection several steps further by maintaining system integrity even if the ECU itself is breached. Thanks to Winbond's W77Q secure channel, and Karamba's XGuard whitelist verification and CFI (Control Flow Integrity) validation, users will benefit from an out-of-the-box secured OTA updates, without requiring to invest resources in costly OTA secure channels.

The combined solution offers deterministic integrity checks, from development throughout the supply chain, starting from the silicon Fab, through deployment in the customers' manufacturing plant, to runtime, without requiring customers to change their development or manufacturing processes.

"We are excited to be working with Winbond to provide an out-of-the-box secure memory solution for our automotive and IoT customers," said Assaf Harel, Karamba's Chief Scientist and Co-Founder. "The Winbond W77Q Secure Memory adds an additional layer of security to the Karamba's XGuard", he added, "enabling secure Over-The-Air update, allowing automotive customers to meet the UN R155 & R156 and the ISO21434 new security regulations—now mandated by many of our customers—without having to make costly changes to R&D or supply chain processes."

"The world is rapidly accelerating towards connected cars, accentuating the importance of safety and security at every level. Together with Karamba Security, we provide a complete secured environment for customer applications that meet the strict automotive safety and security certifications required by the industry, including AEC-Q100, ISO26262 and ISO21434" said Ilia Stolov, Technology Head of Winbond Secure Flash. "Karamba is a great example of the collaborations we are seeking with leading application providers concerned with making our world safer", he added.

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security is the world leader in endpoint protection for connected devices. Connected device manufacturers in automotive, renewable energy, enterprise edge and IoT rely on Karamba's products and services to seamlessly protect their connected devices against cyberattacks. With more than 80 successful engagements with Fortune 500 companies, connected device providers trust Karamba's award-winning solutions for compliance and brand competitiveness when protecting their customers against cyberthreats.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

TrustME® is a trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other product names that appear in this material are for identification purposes only and are acknowledged trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

