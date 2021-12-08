With More Than 100k Downloads, Booky Call App is a Match Made in Heaven for Readers Reading app matches readers with books by using the proven methods of dating apps

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the short time since Booky Call launched Sept. 30, the free book-matching app has surpassed 100,000 downloads from the Apple and Android app stores, has been listed as a top app in its category in the Google Play store and has been featured in the Washington Post Book Club .

Emerging quickly on the scene, Booky Call is a book discovery app that's perfect for both casual and serious readers looking to find their next great read. Using the functionality of a dating app, users create a profile with the types of books they're looking to read, then swipe left or right on book profiles. "Boo," the app's matchmaker, then slides into the user's DMs to share purchase options such as an audiobook or digital or physical copy.

"We created Booky Call because we saw a need for a new book discovery platform," said Brant Menswar, CEO of Booky Call. "Authors were having a hard time finding readers, and readers didn't have the time to search through endless, biased reviews."

Among those who frequently use book recommendation and review sites, 93% say they'd be very or somewhat likely to use an alternative app. Booky Call has answered this call for more than 100,000 users – and climbing.

Booky Call is the best way to get you through the upcoming colder months. Swipe through profiles on Booky Call to build your holiday wish list, or find a new book for your holiday downtime and travels. Instead of turning to dating apps during cuffing season, spend your time cuddled up with a new book – after all, 62% of women say they would prefer to spend their Friday nights with a new book than on a date.

"Thank you to all our users for the early love being shown to Booky Call," said Menswar. "We are so grateful for a successful launch, and we're confident that with this positive reception, Booky Call will be a staple for all readers and eventually other media lovers."

