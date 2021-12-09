BlueCube Bio becomes Evia Bio™ and launches new IPSC cryopreservation solution to accelerate cell & gene therapies

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCube Bio officially announced a company name transition to Evia Bio™, concurrent with the launch of a significant new cryopreservation technology for use in cell and gene therapies utilizing Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs). The osmolyte-based solution increases cell survival above that of commercially available DMSO-based options which is critical for realizing the potential of these therapies. This latest addition expands the company's portfolio of patented cryopreservation products that also include products for mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

Virtually every cell & gene therapy relies on cryopreservation to preserve cells safely and efficiently for manufacturing and transport. These therapies need consistent and reproducible results with high cell viability for therapeutic effectiveness. Cell loss during cryopreservation and thaw may render the therapy ineffective. IPSCs are particularly sensitive to stresses of freezing and thawing and lack of an optimized cryopreservation method has hindered research. The company's technology is based on extensive research that optimized a DMSO-free solution, which improves cryopreservation of iPSCs, overcoming the issues with these particular cells1.

Current DMSO-based options for cryopreservation cannot be tailored by therapeutic cell types and can result in significant cell loss. The use of Evia Bio's™ DMSO-free solution contains all non-toxic molecules and alleviates the pain points associated with DMSO including cell viability, manufacturing issues, lack of specificity to cell type and patient safety. The company shared research results indicating post-thaw cell viability greater than current DMSO-based options.

The products are built on years of world-class cryobiological research completed by Allison Hubel, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "The products are combinations of molecules called osmolytes that work synergistically with cells and water at subzero temperatures," explains Dr. Hubel. "Our technology protects a variety of cell types against the stresses of freeze-thaw, which is a necessary foundation to allow consistent results from initial testing through FDA approval."

Dr. Hubel adds, "The entry of these products into the growing cell and gene therapy market gives researchers at academic research centers and cell and gene therapy companies a new option to accelerate their research and we look forward to collaborating to solve current limitations." Dr. Hubel went on to explain the new company name, "Our new name, Evia Bio™ better reflects our mission and commitment to provide cryopreservation solutions and protocols that offer even results with high cell viability."

The iPSC cryopreservation solution will be available to researchers in a number of ways including off-the-shelf (ready for use), industry-wide combinations developed for therapeutic cell type and through collaboration and co-development arrangements specifically formulated for a company's needs.

About Evia Bio™

Evia Bio™ is a life science innovation company enabling the growing cell and gene therapy market. We provide new non-DMSO cryopreservation solutions developed by a world-leading cryobiologist, Allison Hubel, PhD. We partner with early-stage researchers and cell and gene therapy companies involved in cell and gene therapies. Our solutions unlock the full potential of emerging life-saving therapies through the use of organic compounds to protect the integrity of cells during cryopreservation.

