First day of trading in Tobii Dynavox ordinary share on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tobii Dynavox AB's ordinary shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The listing is a result of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii AB on 25 October 2021, which resolved to distribute all ordinary shares in Tobii Dynavox AB to the shareholders of Tobii AB.

"The listing of Tobii Dynavox on Nasdaq Stockholm marks an important milestone on our quest to empower people with disabilities to do what they once did, or never thought possible. We are proud of our long heritage within Tobii Group, which has equipped us with the world-leading eye tracking technology, and set us up to drive our industry forward as the clear market leader. As an independent company and the global leader within assistive technology for communication, we will strive to advance digital accessibility and inclusion for people around the world," said Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Tobii Dynavox AB.

Tobii Dynavox AB's prospectus, other information related to the spin-off as well as materials from the company's first Capital Markets Day can be found on the Tobii Dynavox investors website (investors.tobiidynavox.com).

