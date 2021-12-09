Holland America Line Appoints Bill Zucker Vice President of Public Relations and Communications

Former agency executive to lead the company's communications strategy

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line announces the appointment of Bill Zucker as vice president of public relations and communications. A leader in media strategy, brand reputation and crisis communications, Zucker brings more than 20 years of consulting experience to the executive position.

In his role as vice president of public relations and communications, Zucker will head the development, advancement and execution of public relations and communications functions, including media relations, special events, issues management, corporate giving and internal communications. He will report to Holland America President Gus Antorcha.

"Bill comes to Holland America Line with decades of retail communications and crisis management experience that will drive our public relations strategy and help us boldly tell our story in a new way," said Antorcha. "With his broadcast media and strategic communications background, Bill is a highly accomplished and respected professional. I look forward to the great things to come from his team."

Zucker joins Holland America Line most recently from Ketchum, a leading global communications consultancy, where he held the position of managing director, executive advisory and media services. Prior to Ketchum he was at BCW (formerly Burson-Marsteller). Zucker began his career in broadcast journalism and worked as a news producer and executive producer at ABC and CBS owned televisions stations.

"Travelers are ready to explore again, and Gus's vision for growth as Holland America Line returns to service is inspiring," Zucker said. "I am excited to help showcase the people and excellence behind this brand's once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

Zucker holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

