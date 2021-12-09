IAS and Mediaocean Partner to Transform Campaign Management Integration offers media buyers and planners automated campaign across IAS Signal and Mediaocean Prisma buyer workflow

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced an advanced integration with Mediaocean, providing a new level of automated campaign management. Now media buyers and planners can seamlessly set up, launch, and adjust their digital campaigns within Mediaocean buyer workflow (Prisma) and automatically populate this information within IAS Signal. Initially available to select advertisers, this enhanced integration will launch globally in early 2022.

IAS and Mediaocean partner to transform campaign management

"Since launching IAS Signal, we've accelerated our product innovation and expanded critical partnerships, including our work with Mediaocean, to give advertisers the latest tools to manage digital media quality," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "Speed is critical in our business, and this integration will be transformational for advertisers looking to launch campaigns faster while aligning to media quality standards."

Now advertisers working with both IAS and Mediaocean can quickly and easily activate their campaigns, all in one place. Within the Mediaocean platform, advertisers can:

Use automatic campaign creation tools to enter information just once, launch faster, and focus more time on optimization.

Maintain and easily adjust campaign settings, such as media partners or run dates, while in-flight to appear in both platforms.

Reduce time spent on campaign launch and billing from days to minutes.

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with IAS, making it even easier for our joint customers to manage their campaigns," said Ben Kartzman, COO, Mediaocean. "With this integration, we're continuing to help advertisers control their marketing investments and optimize business outcomes."

With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through Mediaocean, the integration with IAS Signal means advertisers can manage their investments more efficiently.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,500 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

CONTACT: press@integralads.com

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.