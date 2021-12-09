InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Moving Heavy/Awkward Objects (SVH-255)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to enhance safety and convenience for two people when moving or transporting heavy items," said an inventor, from Midway, Ga., "so I invented the ARK STICKS. My design could reduce the risk of injury while carrying cumbersome objects, it prevents damage to objects due to dropping them and it saves time when moving several items."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for two people to carry a heavy, awkward-shaped object. In doing so, it helps to prevent the object from being dropped or damaged. It also saves time and effort and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for moving companies, delivery services, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SVH-255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

