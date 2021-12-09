JEJALA INDONESIA 2021: Indonesia invites US investors to deep dive into the promising growth of local tech startups

JEJALA INDONESIA 2021: Indonesia invites US investors to deep dive into the promising growth of local tech startups

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2021 /RPNewswire/ -- As Indonesia's startup scene continues to lead the digitization of economies across Southeast Asia, the Indonesian government is gearing up to welcome foreign investors to take part in the promising opportunities. Focusing on the growing deep-tech sectors in Indonesian start-ups, the Ministry of Communications and Informatics is holding the Joint Exhibition & Junction of Startup Landscape in Indonesia (JEJALA ID), an online networking event for startups and the United States (US) investors, on December 13, 2021.

Jejala Indonesia USA Roadshow

In recent years, Indonesia has focused on digital growth, with the country's Ministry of Communications and Informatics launching various campaigns to help out tech and IT startups gain ground.

With its consistent efforts, Indonesia now becomes the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia with a projected online spending of USD $146 billion by 2025. This is largely due to the exponential growth of four main digital markets: e-commerce, online travel, ride-hailing services, and online media.

This huge increase in the growth of Indonesia's digital economy has also been partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated digitization plans for most businesses. IT spending in Indonesia is expected to become the highest in the Asia-Pacific region as businesses shift to digital and cloud-based services.

Further initiatives to strengthen the startup scene

With all these positive developments in Indonesia's digital landscape, the government has increased initiatives to promote the immense investment opportunities in the startup scene, such as the aforementioned JEJALA ID.

JEJALA ID is a 3-month, multi-faceted event and roadshow meant to share information for investors interested in taking advantage of the growing tech startup scene in Indonesia.

It does this through workshops and modules as well as insightful talks from some of the tech industries most notable personalities from all over the world through JEJALA ID's on-going multi-region roadshow.

This December, JEJALA ID is slated to commence its United States roadshow and keynote speakers from different companies will share their expertise to help attendees gain insight to the Indonesia's startups ecosystem.

Participants will also learn from other business experts, including the Ministry's Director-General of Informatics Applications, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, and founders from growing start-up sectors in the country, namely Benedicto Haryono (Co-Founder at Lunaria Annua Teknologi, company creator of KoinWorks) and Anggi Utami (Operation, People and Customer Service at Nicslab).

"There has never been a better time to support and invest in Indonesian startups, which are really doing incredible things for various markets. It's a win-win: US investors get to penetrate a new market with enormous potential and Indonesian founders will have the resources to continue innovating and expanding within the region." said Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, Ministry's Director-General of Informatics Applications.

The JEJALA ID – US Roadshow will run on December 13, 2021 at 5PM-6PM Pacific Los Angeles time.

For more information, and to register, please visit https://jejala.id

About the Ministry of Communications and Informatics

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics is the official government agency of Indonesia tasked with formulating and implementing national policies in the field of communication and informatics. It is also responsible for accelerating the distribution of information technology and digital infrastructure so that the public can have efficient access to up-to-date telecommunications and internet networks.

For more information about JEJALA ID as well as the startup industry in Indonesia, visit the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's website at www.kominfo.go.id.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ministry of Communication and Informatics of Republic of Indonesia