LG Display and Eyesafe Release Industry White Paper OLED: TV Designed for Health Study addresses OLED display technology and its relationship with overall sleep and eye health compared to traditional LCD displays

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe, a global leader blue light management for the consumer electronics industry, and LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, today announced the release of a white paper entitled "OLED: TV Designed for Health". The white paper examines the major display technologies for television, including LCD and OLED, and their potential influence on eye health and circadian rhythm. Exposure to blue light affects sleep cycles by suppressing levels of melatonin in the brain. One of the benefits of OLED TV is its naturally low blue light emissions as compared to those of traditional LCD TVs on the market. Even while maintaining perfect black and high contrast characteristics with excellent picture quality, OLED provides the user with better eye comfort and viewing experience.

One of the benefits of OLED TV is its naturally low blue light emissions compared to traditional LCD TVs on the market.

At a recent industry conference, Dr. Vance Thompson, a world-renowned ophthalmic surgeon and professor of ophthalmology at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, and member of the Eyesafe Vision Health Advisory Board, confirms there may be health benefits to choosing a TV with OLED technology over a traditional LCD display. With TVs getting bigger and brighter, and people spending more time overall watching TV, our blue light exposure is rising quite fast," said Dr. Thompson, "Many studies suggest blue light exposure in the evening contributes to sleep disturbance. There are many options for customers when purchasing a TV, but OLED is a great choice because it has lower blue light, which may help with sleep, especially if you're one of those people who enjoys watching movies late at night."

Click here to download the full white paper.



For more information about the collaboration between LG Display and Eyesafe, please visit eyesafe.com/oled.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is a worldwide supplier of advanced blue light mitigating technology, solutions, and standards. With pioneering products and services, in collaboration with healthcare, Eyesafe is shaping the future of consumer electronics designed for human health. Eyesafe® Standards, Eyesafe® Technology, and the associated intellectual property portfolio is developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from LG Display, Dell, HP, Lenovo, ZAGG and others. Eyesafe was recently ranked #5 in the Computer Hardware category on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Learn more at eyesafe.com.



About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 60,000 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Contact: Arick Wierson, arick@eyesafe.com

(PRNewsfoto/Eyesafe)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyesafe