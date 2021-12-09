Professional Fighters League And fuboTV Announce Multi-year Partnership For New PFL Challenger Series

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership for its new PFL Challenger Series with fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform.

Photo by Professional Fighters League

The PFL Challenger Series debuts live on Friday, February 18, 2022, and will stream on consecutive Friday nights exclusively on fuboTV and its linear network, Fubo Sports Network, in February, March, and April.

The PFL Challenger Series takes the competition format familiar to MMA fans and makes it more exciting and modern with the innovative, disruptive approach PFL is known for.

Judges

Each week will be a must-watch event to see who joins the judging panel, bringing combat sports champions, major celebrities from music and entertainment, and global influencers. Confirmed judges to appear this season of the PFL Challenger Series on fubo include Mike Tyson, Ray Lewis, and Todd Gurley.

Fan Vote

The PFL Challenger Series fan vote will give MMA fans a seat at the judges' table.

Games

Viewers can also interact with the live competition through fuboTV's popular predictive, free-to-play games. fuboTV recently launched free games alongside select sports streaming on fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network giving viewers the opportunity to answer predictive questions about the action on screen.

Betting

Fubo Sportsbook will be the exclusive gambling sponsor of the PFL Challenger Series. Fubo Sportsbook launched in November 2021 in Iowa and will launch in additional states pending the requisite regulatory approvals.

"PFL Challenger Series is not your father's contender series," said PFL Founder and Chairman Donn Davis. "The winner of the PFL Challenger Series can become a real-world Rocky story, going from an unknown pro to World Champion holding a $1 million check in the same year."

"fuboTV provides sports fans an innovative viewing experience and PFL could not be more excited to launch our new PFL Challenger Series exclusively on their platform," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "The PFL Challenger Series will be the most unique live fight show showcasing the MMA stars of tomorrow and I'm confident it quickly will become buzzworthy viewing."

"Our partnership with the PFL and their new PFL Challenger Series allows fuboTV to further differentiate our sports-first programming with exclusive MMA content, which we know is one of the hottest live sports for consumers," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV.

Gandler added: "fuboTV believes the future of sports television will be interactive. This partnership will give our audience unprecedented ways to interact and engage with the PFL. We are looking forward to bringing an interactive sports and entertainment television experience to consumers next year through this very unique partnership."

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the #1 fastest growing sports league and the #2 MMA company worldwide. PFL is the only league to present MMA in the sports-season format where world-class fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN/ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed live worldwide in 160 countries with 30 leading media partners. The PFL roster is world-class, with more than 25 percent of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world.

PFL is the innovation leader in sports, with its proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powering real-time betting and providing immersive viewing experience.

PFL has more than two dozen blue-chip brand partners, including: Anheuser-Busch, Geico, Bose, DraftKings, Socios, CarParts.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marines, Upper Deck, and Legends. PFL is backed by the best investor group in sports, including: Ares Capital, Knighthead Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Legends, and several owners of sports teams in the NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with massive 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@PFLMMA), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world's most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry's current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, Spain and, through its acquisition of Molotov, in France.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). The company's linear channel, Fubo Sports Network, streams live sports, award-winning original programming and partner content to more than 75 million devices through fuboTV and its distribution partners. Subscribers can interact with fuboTV's live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of fuboTV Inc. ("fuboTV") that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business strategy and plans, including our acquisition strategy and ability to integrate any such acquisitions and the expected continued rollout of Fubo Sportsbook. The words "could," "will," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "approximate," "expect," "potential," "believe" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that fuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to the Company's access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to our ability to capitalize develop and market a sports wagering offering and the regulatory regime and related risks associated with such offering; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 10, 2021 and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV's views as of the date of this press release. fuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing fuboTV's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)