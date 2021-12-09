Retail CEOs Call on Congress to Modernize Consumer Protection Laws to Address Surge of Retail Crime

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a letter to Congressional leadership today, 20 CEOs of leading retailers expressed urgent concern over the growing impact of organized retail crime on retail employees and communities across the U.S. The signatories representing apparel, electronics, health and beauty, home improvement, and general merchandise sectors implore lawmakers to pass the INFORM Consumers Act, legislation that will modernize our consumer protection laws to safeguard families and communities from the sale of illicit products.

(PRNewsfoto/Retail Industry Leaders Associa)

"Retailers have made significant investments to combat organized retail crime, but as they note in today's letter, criminals will continue these brazen thefts as long as they are able to anonymously sell their stolen goods via online marketplaces," said RILA President Brian Dodge. Fortunately, there is a growing consensus among business leaders, law enforcement, and a bipartisan group of policymakers that the INFORM Consumers Act is an important and appropriate step to stemming the tide. Deterring these crimes starts with making it harder for thieves to sell stolen goods online. We urge Congress to seize this opportunity to help protect communities, families, and consumers."

Retail leaders who signed today's letter include:

Ken Hicks , Academy Sports + Outdoors

Corie Barry , Best Buy Co., Inc.

Lauren Hobart , DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Richard Johnson , Foot Locker, Inc.

W. Rodney McMullen , The Kroger Co.

Richard Keyes , Meijer, Inc.

Erik B. Nordstrom , Nordstrom, Inc.

Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid Corporation

Brian C. Cornell , Target Corporation

Steve Rendle , VF Corporation

William Rhodes , AutoZone, Inc.

Neela Montgomery , CVS Health

Todd J. Vasos , Dollar General Corporation

Craig Menear , The Home Depot, Inc.

Chip Bergh , Levi Strauss & Co.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck , Neiman Marcus , Inc.

Ron Coughlin , Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

Anthony T. Hucker , Southeastern Grocers

David Kimbell , Ulta Beauty, Inc.

John Standley , Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Brian Dodge , Retail Industry Leaders Association

The full letter here.

RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate.

RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retail Industry Leaders Association